Ghana: Bilateral Trade Between Ghana-India Exceeds $3bn Per Annum - Indian High Commissioner

The Indian High Commissioner, Mr Manish Gupta, has said that bilateral trade between Ghana and India has now exceeded $3 billion per annum, with hopes of doubling this figure within the next five years.

He stated that the Indian government is committed to partnering with the Ghanaian government on its flagship programme, the 24-Hour Economy, to enhance trade benefits between both nations.

Speaking at the 2025 India-Ghana Business Forum, which provided Indian business magnates with the opportunity to explore various trade sectors within the Ghanaian economy, Mr Gupta expressed the commitment of the Indian government to support the 24-hour economy initiative.

He mentioned that Indian business enterprises had shown interest in the government's 24-Hour Economy, viewing it as a catalyst for industrialisation, export promotion, and job creation, thereby boosting investment and trade, particularly in areas such as pharmaceuticals and agro-business.

"This also reflected in the growing interest from Indian businesses back home. More than ever, we observe a strong convergence of interests shaping our partnership. This interest could potentially lead to a transformative collaboration, where Indian industry and Ghana's resources complement each other perfectly," Mr Gupta stated.

He highlighted that India ranked among Ghana's top trading and investment partners, as evidenced by the $3 billion trade volume between the two countries last year, stressing that trade statistics from India had revealed that, within the second quarter of the 2025 financial year, trade between both countries had exceeded $3 billion.

"This figure speaks volumes about the increasing business and investment in Ghana, as both countries have signed a Memorandum of Agreement in strengthening institutional cooperation in areas of alternative medicine, standardisation and culture exchange, which have further cemented this partnership," he added.

He said the Indian government was committed to helping Ghana in areas of agro processing, pharmaceuticals, mining skills and renewable energy, which aligned very well with the priorities of the Government of Ghana.

The Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, Mr Augustus Goosie Tanoh, who expressed the government strong commitment to deepening strategic and economic cooperation and partnership with India, said the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat is open to investors.

He said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries commenced in 1953, four years before Ghana gained independence, stressing that the collaboration reflects the principles of cooperation, equal partnerships, mutual benefit and shared development in areas of infrastructure, trade, health care and skills development.

"The resulting trade structure is increasingly complementary, but its full potential has not been realised. That whole potential lies ahead in deeper integration of value chains, co-investment in manufacturing and technology partnerships," Mr Tanoh stated.

According to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Indian businesses have already invested in 818 projects worth nearly $2 billion between the periods 1994 to September 2024.

Companies such as Tata, Mahindra, Ashok, Leyland and IPMC are well established and respected in Ghana, Mr Tanoh said.

He said Ghana's export profile, led by gold, cocoa and timber to the Indian market, reflected the strength of Ghana's natural resource base and that the government is actively repositioning to add value across these sectors through processing, industrial transformation and innovation.