Ghana: Telecel Group to Train 100,000 Young Ghanaians Under One Million Coders Initiative

TELECEL Group has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations to support the government's flagship One Million Coders Programme, a national digital skills initiative launched by President John Mahama earlier this year.

The partnership formalises Telecel's commitment to providing free access to its Startocode platform to train 100,000 young Ghanaians over the next four years.

The move is expected to significantly advance Ghana's digital transformation and create pathways to new opportunities in the global digital economy.

Speaking at the MOU signing meeting, CEO of Telecel Group, Moh Damush, said the initiative represented a concrete step in Telecel's mission to lead the revolution for a digitally connected Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We believe aligning with the One Million Coders initiative will help us equip tens of thousands of young people with vital digital and coding skills for Ghana's growing digital economy. And more importantly, empower the country to lead the future of the digital ecosystem that is already reshaping Africa," Mr Damush said.

Startocode, developed by Telecel Group, is a multilingual, self-paced digital learning platform designed to deliver affordable and inclusive coding education.

The platform combines interactive lessons with hands-on projects, ensuring learners acquire practical, job-ready skills for the modern tech industry.

The platform has already trained thousands of students across Africa, empowering them with foundational coding knowledge and digital literacy.

Its multilingual features make it accessible to learners from diverse linguistic and educational backgrounds, particularly people in underserved regions.

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mr Sam George, welcomed the partnership and described the collaboration as a pivotal step in bridging Ghana's digital divide.

"The One Million Coders Programme is about unlocking the digital potential and creating more career pathways to sustainable livelihoods for our youth. We are proud to collaborate with forward-thinking partners like Telecel, who share our vision of inclusive digital empowerment," he said.

Under the agreement, participants in the One Million Coders Programme will gain access to the Startocode learning suite, covering key areas such as web development, Python programming, data analytics, and digital entrepreneurship.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The partnership will also support mentorship and community engagement components to encourage continuous learning and career growth.