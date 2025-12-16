Nigeria: President Tinubu Reaffirms Resolve to Mobilise All Military Assets to Eliminate Insecurity in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reaffirmed his resolve to mobilise all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate insecurity, as well as to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, made this pledge at the opening ceremony of the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference holding in Lagos.

The conference brought together former Service Chiefs, senior military officers serving and retired, heads of security agencies, diplomats, and other distinguished guests to deliberate on strategic, operational, and administrative matters aimed at strengthening the Nigerian Army's capacity to fulfil its constitutional duties effectively.

While reaffirming his administration's commitment to the welfare, professionalism, and operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Army, he also urged the military to maintain its apolitical stance and respect constitutional boundaries.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The President said his administration was determined to restore Nigeria's pride of place in Africa and beyond, charging the military to remain steadfast, disciplined, and professional.

"We are primarily committed to the modernisation of the Armed Forces through improved training, modern equipment, and enhanced operational capacity to confront evolving threats.

"Following the induction of helicopters into the Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, we have advanced the procurement of additional mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles, armoured vehicles, and patrol vehicles.

"We have also refurbished over 100 armoured fighting vehicles, now returned to active service. These efforts reflect our clear commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Army's operational readiness," he said.

Tinubu said that his administration was deepening partnerships with friendly nations to expand research, innovation, and indigenous production, steadily moving Nigeria towards a new reliance in defence and security.

The President applauded the Army and the Armed Forces' remarkable achievements in the ongoing fight against terrorism, banditry, and other criminal activities.

"The positive reports emerging from the various theatres of operations are encouraging and stand as testimony to your courage, resilience, and professionalism.

"The gains recorded through joint operations with sister services and other security agencies further underscore the power of unity of purpose in our collective resolve to safeguard the nation."

Tinubu recognised the impressive successes recorded by the Nigerian Army in its diverse operations and training activities.

He said that the efforts had sharpened the effectiveness of troops and enhanced their capacity to operate in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous security environment, both locally and globally.

"The nation deeply values your sacrifices and remains grateful to the officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in defence of our fatherland.

"Their courage is etched permanently into our national memory. As a government, we are resolved in our responsibility to care for the families of our fallen heroes, ensuring that they are supported and never forgotten."

Also speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State praised the Nigerian Army for its pivotal role in national development.

"History has consistently shown that security is a fundamental prerequisite for development. There can be no enduring progress without security, and no security without a capable, disciplined, and professional military," he said.

He added that the Army's restructuring, modernisation, and professional development reflect an institution deliberately repositioning itself to meet the demands of a modern, constitutionally guided force.

In his speech, Defence Minister General Christopher Musa (Rtd) said: "While security challenges persist, it is evident that the operational capacity of terrorist groups, bandits, and other criminal elements has been significantly degraded across multiple theatres.

"These gains reflect the courage of our troops, improved planning and execution, and the growing impact of coordinated operations conducted within a joint and multi-agency framework."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his welcome address, COAS Lieutenant-General Waidi Shuaibu expressed appreciation for the President's continued support for the Army, particularly in welfare, training, and equipment modernisation.

He reaffirmed that the Army will remain at the forefront of efforts to combat terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities, adding that: "While we have recorded notable successes, we recognise that the evolving security environment demands constant adaptation, innovation, and synergy.

"Accordingly, the Nigerian Army is deliberately transforming into a more professional, adaptive, and technology-driven force, capable of effectively addressing both conventional and asymmetric threats."

The highpoint of the opening ceremony included the unveiling of a book on the life and service of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Taoreed Lagbaja, and the presentation of cheques to five families of deceased soldiers, underscoring the Army's commitment to honouring its personnel.