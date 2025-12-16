Nigeria: Group Writes U.S. Ambassador, Seeks Removal of Matawalle As Minister

A civil society group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development, has written to the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, urging diplomatic engagement with President Bola Tinubu to scrap the Office of the Minister of State for Defence, and remove its current holder, Hon. Bello Matawalle, in the interest of effective coordination of the Ministry of Defence.

In a letter dated December 15 and signed by the group's Executive Director, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, the organisation argued that Nigeria's worsening security challenges required a unified command structure under a single Minister of Defence.

The letter, which was submitted to and acknowledged by the US Embassy in Abuja, called for American support in engaging the Nigerian government on the issue.

Shinkafi said the demand followed renewed diplomatic engagements between Nigeria, the United States and European partners on security cooperation, as well as the recent appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (rtd), as substantive Minister of Defence. According to the group, unifying the ministry under one minister would strengthen leadership and coordination, similar to arrangements under previous administrations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The group described General Musa's appointment as "a welcome development" that has restored public confidence in the security sector, noting that the resignation of former Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Abubakar paved the way for what it termed a more experienced and capable leadership. It maintained that the presence of a Minister of State for Defence could undermine effective command, create personality clashes and limit the authority of the substantive minister.

The letter further argued that General Musa previously served under Matawalle when he was Chief of Defence Staff and should now be given a "free hand" to restructure and reposition the armed forces in collaboration with the President and service chiefs.

Shinkafi outlined the statutory responsibilities of the Minister of State for Defence, including oversight of the maritime domain, the Military Pension Board and the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria, but insisted that these functions should be consolidated under a single minister for efficiency at a time of heightened insecurity.

The group referenced President Tinubu's recent security measures, including the declaration of a state of emergency on security, withdrawal of police personnel attached to VIPs, approval for the recruitment of 50,000 security personnel, funding for rehabilitation of security training institutions, and plans to deploy forest guards and hunters to combat terrorism and banditry. It said these steps demonstrate the President's resolve to address insecurity and should be complemented by restructuring the Defence Ministry.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The letter also claimed that Nigerians have increasingly called for the removal of the Minister of State for Defence through mainstream media, social media and street protests, citing widespread suffering from terrorism, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping. It referenced Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution, which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

"We urge you to use your good offices in view of the ongoing diplomatic engagements with the Federal Government to review the operational command and structure of the Ministry of Defence with a view to scrapping the office of the Minister of State for Defence," the letter said, adding that such a move would enhance efficiency, stability and direction during what it described as a critical security emergency.