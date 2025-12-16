Liberia Justice Minister Urges African Law Students to Defend Rule of Law, Unity

MONROVIA -- Liberia's Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has called on African law students to take a leading role in defending constitutionalism, judicial independence and continental unity as political instability and democratic backsliding persist across Africa.

Speaking at the induction ceremony of newly elected officials of the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS) at the University of Liberia, Tweh warned that Africa is facing an era marked by coups, weakened institutions and constitutional manipulation, challenges he said demand a strong and unified legal voice from the continent's youth.

"The era begins, but the question before us is what kind of era is unfolding, and what role will FALAS play in shaping it," Tweh said in a keynote address delivered on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Tweh congratulated FALAS on the induction of its first female president, Madam Izetta Jones Howe, describing her election as a milestone for gender empowerment within African legal education. He also acknowledged the presence of Ghanaian Supreme Court Justice Sedinam Awo Kwadam, who served as induction officer, calling her role symbolic of growing female leadership within Africa's legal systems.

According to Tweh, Liberia remains deeply connected to the idea of African unity, recalling the country's historical role in the formation of the Organization of African Unity, now the African Union. He noted that key OAU meetings were held in Liberia, including in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, and described the country as a natural venue for a gathering themed "An Era Begins! One FALAS, One Africa: Unifying the African Voice."

Tweh said Africa's current challenges differ from those of the post-independence period of the 1960s, arguing that today's crises are largely self-inflicted rather than driven by Cold War rivalries. He cited judicial corruption, disregard for regional court rulings, external influence on domestic policies and the manipulation of constitutions to extend presidential terms as major threats to democratic governance.

He urged FALAS to confront these issues by promoting judicial integrity, opposing constitutional abuse and advocating respect for decisions of regional courts such as the ECOWAS Court and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights.

The justice minister also encouraged the federation to contribute to constitutional reforms, legal research and policy advocacy in line with the African Union's Agenda 2063, which emphasizes good governance, strong institutions and the rule of law.

Tweh challenged FALAS to look beyond advocacy and play a role in Africa's economic and political integration, particularly through legal frameworks supporting cross-border trade, labor mobility, the digital economy and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He further called for pan-African legal education, including exchanges among law schools, harmonized curricula and cross-border internships, saying the unification of African voices must begin with the unification of African minds.

Addressing professional ethics, Tweh cautioned against the politicization of the law by legal practitioners, a practice he said undermines public trust, including in Liberia.

"Students have always been the heartbeat of African change," he said, noting the historic role of students in independence movements, the fight against apartheid and struggles against military rule.

Tweh urged the newly inducted FALAS leadership to embrace ethical leadership, accountability and justice, stressing that the continent's future depends on trust in the rule of law.