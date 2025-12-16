Liberia: LDEA Drags Rapper Bucky Raw to Court Over Alleged Marijuana Possession

15 December 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — Liberian Hipco and Trapco artist Karwoudou Cole, popularly known as Bucky Raw, has been taken to court by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) on charges of illegal possession of narcotics.

Bucky Raw was arrested early Friday morning following a raid at his Duport Road residence, during which officers allegedly seized 31.6 grams of marijuana.

Bucky Raw and several other individuals were taken to LDEA headquarters, where they were investigated. The LDEA also dismissed social media reports claiming that Bucky Raw and his associates had been released on bail, stressing that under Liberia's drug laws, drug-related offenses are non-bailable.

On Monday, LDEA officers escorted Bucky Raw and his co-defendants to the Paynesville Magisterial Court to answer to the charges.

Dozens of fans and family members gathered at the court, chanting pro-Bucky Raw slogans and calling for his release. The court premises were heavily guarded by security personnel.

FrontPage Africa reporters are covering the proceedings and will provide updates as the case unfolds.

