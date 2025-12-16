Liberia: Leaked Audio Exposes Police Officer Lobbying to Compromise Rape Case

GBARNGA, Bong County-- A leaked audio recording currently in the possession of The Liberian Investigator has sparked public outrage and renewed concerns about police conduct and accountability after a senior officer of the Liberia National Police (LNP) in Bong County was allegedly heard lobbying a rape complainant to compromise with the family of an accused suspect.

The audio, which this paper has obtained and reviewed, allegedly features Parjibo Reagan Neewray, an officer attached to the Bong County Detachment of the Liberia National Police (LNP) and a special assistant to County Police Commander Farsu V.Sheriff, speaking with a complainant and an undercover Liberian investigative journalist in a recent rape case involving J. Christian Kargbo Jr., a student of the Bong County Technical College in Gbarnga. In the recording, the officer is heard urging the complainant to consider a settlement with the accused's family instead of pursuing the case through the justice system.

In the leaked conversation, the officer repeatedly references discussions with the accused family and suggests that the matter could be resolved through negotiation. He is heard explaining that members of the accused's family had already approached the Women and Children Protection Section (WACPS) of the LNP to seek a compromise but were told to first meet the complainant.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the audio, when efforts to directly reach the complainant reportedly failed, the officer decided to intervene personally. He is heard describing himself as the officer who initiated the arrest of the accused on Sunday, December 7, 2025, while simultaneously encouraging dialogue between both parties for what he described as a possible settlement.

The officer is also heard suggesting that the accused family was prepared to underwrite other initiatives and provide additional support following the survivor's medical treatment--a statement that has further fueled public anger and concern among women's rights advocates.

Under Liberia's Penal Law, rape is classified as a serious criminal offense and is not subject to compromise or settlement between parties. Upon conviction, rape of a child constitutes first-degree rape, which the law state is "punishable by life imprisonment." (Penal Law, Title 26, §14.70).

Legal experts say any attempt by law enforcement officers to encourage compromise in rape cases undermines the rule of law, weakens public confidence in the justice system, and places undue pressure on survivors.

"This is a state crime. Once reported, it is no longer a private matter," said a local legal practitioner who asked not to be named for security reasons. "Any police officer lobbying for settlement is acting outside the law and could be liable for disciplinary or criminal action."

The leaked audio also captures what appears to be the emotional distress and confusion of the complainant. At several points, she expresses trauma, uncertainty, and fear, noting that the experience has deeply affected her mental and emotional well-being.

She is heard stating that she does not have the power or access to make such decisions and questions why she is being pressured to agree to arrangements she does not fully understand. Her voice, at times trembling, underscores the vulnerability of survivors when confronted with authority figures during sensitive investigations.

Since the audio began circulating, civil society organizations, women's rights activists, and members of the public have condemned the alleged conduct and are calling for an independent investigation into the matter. Several rights groups have gone further, demanding the immediate suspension of Officer Neewray pending the outcome of a full and transparent investigation.

Advocates argue that such actions discourage survivors from reporting sexual violence and reinforce a culture of impunity, especially when those entrusted to enforce the law appear to be facilitating backdoor settlements.

"This is exactly why many survivors remain silent," said a women's rights campaigner in Bong County. "When police officers meant to protect them are instead negotiating on behalf of alleged perpetrators, justice becomes inaccessible."

As of the time of publication, the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment had not issued an official statement confirming or denying the authenticity of the audio. However, in the leaked recording, Officer Neewray is also heard confirming that he is a close neighbor of the accused, a disclosure that has raised further concerns about possible conflict of interest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Officer Parjibo Reagan Neewray, when contacted via telephone, told our investigator:

"I do not know the guy, but we live in the same community and the woman came on Sunday and said someone played with her daughter; so I should go and arrest. I made the arrest and brought him over to the Women and Children Section, that's all. I do not know anything about the raping business; I do not know how they go through the case. I am not the case; I made the arrest and gave it to them to go through their case."

Meanwhile, J. Christian Kargbo Jr. is currently detained at the Gbarnga Central Prison, where he is awaiting trial at Criminal Court 'E'.

The LNP has previously maintained a public stance of zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence and has repeatedly emphasized that rape cases must be handled strictly in accordance with the law. According to reports, Officer Neewray was recently assigned to Bong County and has spent approximately three months at the post.