Liberian Journalist Denies Online Claim Linking Him to Alleged Assault By Former Monrovia Mayor

MONROVIA -- Lennart Dodoo, managing editor of The Liberian Investigator and a former senior editor of FrontPage Africa, has publicly dismissed as false an online allegation that he was assaulted and had his electronic devices confiscated by former Monrovia Mayor Jefferson Koijee in 2021.

The claim appeared in a December 11, 2025 post by Dtv Liberia, which listed what it described as "tragic events" during the administration of former President George Weah. Among the incidents cited, the platform alleged that Koijee "seized the gadgets of FrontPage Africa editor Lennart Dodoo, March 6, 2021."

Dodoo, who previously served as News Desk Chief and Editor at FrontPage Africa, responded sharply on social media, calling the account "entirely false" and expressing concern that his name had been used in what he described as an unverified and misleading narrative.

"I read with astonishment a Facebook post by Dtv Liberia alleging that I was assaulted and had my gadgets seized by the then Mayor of Monrovia," Dodoo wrote. "This claim is entirely false."

Dodoo underscored the broader implications of the erroneous report, stressing that the credibility of media institutions hinges on factual accuracy, especially in an information environment where unverified allegations can spread rapidly and damage public trust.

"As a media professional, I have a duty to defend press freedom. But I have an even greater responsibility to uphold accuracy and truth in public communication," he said. "Publishing unverified information not only misleads the public; it undermines the principles we, as journalists and media institutions, are obligated to protect."

Dodoo called on Dtv Liberia to retract the claim and issue a formal correction, arguing that accountability is critical in preserving the integrity of Liberia's media landscape.

"Publishing unverified information can cause unnecessary harm and distrust," he added. "I call on Dtv Liberia to immediately remove my name from that publication and issue a clear erratum."