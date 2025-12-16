Nigeria: Troops Neutralise Scores of Terrorists and Rescue Over 80 Victims in One Week - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says troops have neutralised scores of terrorists and rescued more than 80 abducted victims between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 across theatres of operation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this oan Monday in Abuja while giving updates on ongoing military operations across the country.

Onoja said troops, working with other security agencies, conducted coordinated kinetic and non-kinetic operations across all theatres, recording significant successes in the Northeast, Northwest, North Central, South-South and Southeast zones.

According to him, the operations led to the arrest of dozens of terrorists' collaborators, logistics suppliers and informants, while large caches of arms, ammunition, IED-making materials, vehicles and motorcycles were recovered.

In the Northeast under Operation HADIN KAI, Onoja said troops neutralised several Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS terrorists in Borno and Adamawa States, apprehended 22 collaborators and rescued 15 kidnapped victims.

He said the troops also destroyed terrorist camps and recovered weapons, vehicles and motorcycles, adding that air reconnaissance missions provided critical intelligence that boosted ground operations.

In the Northwest, he said the troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA neutralised several terrorists across Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Niger and Kano States.

"Eighteen terrorists were arrested, while 10 kidnapped victims were rescued.

"A wanted terrorist's medical doctor and an arms dealer were also arrested following intelligence-led operations," he said.

Onoja said in the North Central, troops of Operations ENDURING PEACE and WHIRL STROKE rescued 24 kidnapped victims across Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Kogi, Kwara and the FCT, while several extremists were neutralised and suspects arrested.

He added that troops recovered over N6.6 million from kidnappers and their logistics suppliers, alongside arms and ammunition.

In the South-South, he said the troops of Operation DELTA SAFE foiled oil theft worth over N15.6 million, discovered and destroyed seven illegal refining sites, and arrested 68 suspects across Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River and Imo States.

"They recovered 16,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 1,475 litres of DPK, as well as assorted arms and ammunition," he said.

In the South-East, Onoja said the troops of Operation UDO KA rescued 15 kidnapped victims, raided a suspected IPOB/ESN weapons fabrication workshop in Anambra State and recovered arms, ammunition and weapon-servicing tools.

He added that 11 illegal immigrants were also handed over to the Nigerian Immigration Service.

The defence spokesman reassured Nigerians that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining abducted students of St Mary's Catholic School, Agwara, Niger State, and other captives.

He urged the public and the media to avoid speculation and support security agencies with credible information.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain resolute in denying criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring a secure environment for national stability and economic activities," he said. (NAN)