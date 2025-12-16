Nigeria: Detty December - Overpriced Services Push Diaspora Nigerians to Ghana, Rwanda

Nigerians in Diaspora are currently considering Rwanda and Ghana over Nigeria for the popular Detty December tourism season in the country.

This was disclosed by the managing director of Travelden, a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings Ltd., Gbenga Onitilo, saying excessive pricing across Nigeria's hospitality and entertainment sectors poses a major threat to Detty December.

He expressed concern that many operators were exploiting visitors, especially Nigerians in the diaspora and international tourists, by charging exorbitant rates for accommodation, entertainment, and related services.

He warned that tourists were increasingly choosing alternative destinations such as Ghana and Rwanda, which offer more predictable pricing and better-curated tourism experiences.

He noted that Detty December gained significant momentum in 2024 due to the large number of diaspora Nigerians returning home after long periods abroad.

Their spending, he said, boosted the economy of Lagos, Calabar, Owerri and other cities, through remittances and increased patronage of local businesses.

However, he lamented that the country did not adequately plan for the influx, creating room for widespread overpricing.

"Even facilities with available rooms placed their rates far above normal seasonal adjustments, with some tripling their prices. Some show promoters also set ticket and table fees beyond reasonable limits," he said.

Onitilo added that some operators increased prices by as much as six times the usual rates, assuming visitors would spend freely because they earned foreign currency, a trend he described as short-sighted and harmful.

The travel expert said the absence of government regulation and structured oversight had allowed profiteering to flourish, thereby discouraging both repeat and prospective visitors.

According to him, the long-term success of Detty December depends on building a coordinated tourism ecosystem covering nightlife, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and accommodation.