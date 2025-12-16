Nigeria: Senator Ireti Kingibe, Others Unveil Book to Mark Late Sam NDA-Isaiah's 5th Anniversary

The Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ireti Kingibe, alongside other dignitaries, on Monday unveiled a book titled, '50 Top Articles By Sam Plus 8 Others You Can't Resist', to mark the 5th anniversary of the death of the founding Chairman of LEADERSHIP Group, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

The book is a compilation of 58 articles written by the Late Sam Nda-Isaiah, one of Nigeria's most vibrant newspaper columnists.

While performing the unveiling in Abuja at the Evening of Remembrance and Tributes, Senator Kingibe said the 58 articles written by the late Sam Nda-Isaiah symbolised the 58 years of his life.

She described the late LEADERSHIP Newspaper founder as a bold, honest and patriotic Nigerian whose larger-than-life personality made his passing difficult to grasp.

Kingibe said the event was not one of sadness, but a celebration of a man whose presence and convictions had left a deep imprint on all who knew him.

Family members, friends and associates also paid glowing tributes to the Late Chairman whom many described as larger than life.

In her tribute, Mrs Zainab Sam-Nda-Isaiah, wife of the late Sam and Chairman of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, expressed profound gratitude to friends, family and associates for standing by the family.

She said the large turnout showed that her husband's memory remained alive in the hearts of many.

"I am humbled by the number of people who honoured this invitation. It shows that my husband's memory, and their father's memory, is still fresh in everyone's mind," she said.

Mrs Nda-Isaiah noted that while the family no longer had Sam physically, they continued to feel surrounded by people "in spirit".

Reflecting on the day Sam died, she admitted her initial reaction was anger, describing it as part of the stages of grief she later came to understand.

"The first thing I felt was anger. I kept asking how such a man could die," she said.

She revealed that prayer became the family's first response to the loss, adding "That was how we began this journey -- with prayer. Prayer has sustained us, kept us and helped us. It is the only way we have been able to make it,"

She thanked God for surrounding her family with people, describing human support as a priceless resource.

"God has surrounded us with people from far and near. We cannot outspend the goodwill shown to us," Mrs Nda-Isaiah said.

She paid special tribute to the Late Sam Nda-Isaiah's siblings for their unwavering support.

"They have stood with us, supported us and been there for the children and for me in every way possible," Mrs Nda-Isaiah stated.

She also appreciated members of the church, extended family, friends and guests who travelled from far and near to attend the remembrance event.

In welcome remarks, the Senior Vice Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mr Azu Ishiekwene, described the late media entrepreneur as a man whose legacy continued to illuminate lives.

He noted that the gathering was held in the light of the impact he left behind.

Ishiekwene described the occasion as one of "remembrance, recall and renewal", noting that the years since Isaiah's passing had been difficult for his family and associates.

"We are not walking in the shadow of a man who is gone. We are walking in the light of the brilliance of the legacy he left behind, which we have come to celebrate," he said.

He acknowledged the support received by the Isaiah family over the years, stressing that the presence of guests reflected collective efforts to ease the family's journey through grief.

"We are gathered because God has used every one of you to make the journey easier for the family, and for all of us," he added.

Ishiekwene said the event was a call to evaluate the quality of life lived daily, rather than merely counting years.

"As we remember Sam Nda-Isaiah, we celebrate him for the quality of life he lived, which we have all reflected upon over the past week," he said.