Nigeria: NAF Debunks Detained Military Aircraft Engaged in Espionage, Forced to Land in Burkina Faso

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has debunked as false claims and insinuations making the rounds on social media, alleging that its C-130 aircraft, currently being held in Burkina Faso, was forced to land on suspicion of espionage.

It also dismissed reports that the eleven crew members and engineering personnel onboard the aircraft were intelligence officers/specialists trained on espionage activities, adding that at no time did NAF announce the release of the personnel by the Burkinabe authorities.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, in a statement titled, "False Claims Debunked As Facts Emerge On Nigerian Military Aircraft Ferry Flight And Precautionary Landing in Burkina Faso," said: "The claims circulating regarding an alleged clandestine intelligence operation involving a Nigerian military aircraft in Burkina Faso are entirely false, misleading and unsupported by facts.

"The aircraft in question was on a duly authorised ferry flight to Portugal for scheduled periodic depot maintenance, a routine and mandatory lifecycle requirement for military transport aircraft and, therefore, had no operational tasking or mission of any kind.

"The flight was covered by necessary flight documentation, including provisions for diversion in line with international aviation procedures.

"The precautionary landing at Bobo-Dioulasso was initiated strictly on safety grounds, in full compliance with standard aviation protocols.

"At no time was the aircraft intercepted, forced to land, or found operating without authorisation, and claims of airspace violation or hostile intent are fabrications intended to misinform and inflame public sentiment.

"Equally baseless are allegations of espionage, SIGINT operations, foreign sponsorship, or the involvement of other external networks.

"The personnel on board were standard aircrew and mission-support officers conducting a legitimate military air movement, not intelligence operatives, and the aircraft was not equipped with surveillance or data-collection systems of any kind."

"The interactions of Burkinabe authorities and NAF crew have remained professional, as the crew have also made contact with their families.

"Furthermore, contrary to online speculation, there was no official statement from the NAF claiming that the crew had been released.

"Matters relating to the aircraft and its personnel are being responsibly managed by the relevant Nigerian government ministries and agencies through established diplomatic channels, in line with international norms and bilateral relations.

"The continued circulation of these narratives reflects a deliberate disinformation effort aimed at discrediting Nigeria, undermining trust, and straining regional relations.

"The public is therefore urged to rely on verified information and to disregard sensational claims designed to distort facts and threaten regional stability.

"Nigerians are therefore encouraged to remain calm, discerning, and patriotic in their engagement with national security matters.

"In an era of heightened information warfare, citizens must resist the temptation to discredit legitimate national efforts based on continental affiliations, political leanings, or speculative narratives.

"Constructive scrutiny is welcome in a democracy, but the amplification of falsehoods only serves the interests of those who seek to weaken national cohesion and undermine Nigeria's standing.

"Patriotism demands responsibility, unity of purpose, and confidence in established institutions working in the best interest of the nation."