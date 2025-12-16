Nigeria: Malami Accuses EFCC of Witch-Hunt, Demands Chairman's Recusal

Abuja — ...Says probe tainted by conflict of interest

Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has demanded that the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, immediately recuse himself from any role in the investigation or prosecution against him, insisting that the anti-graft agency can no longer handle the matter impartially or lawfully.

Malami accused the EFCC of subjecting him to what he described as a politically motivated probe, alleging that the investigation was triggered by his recent defection to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and driven by personal vendetta rather than law enforcement considerations.

The demand was contained in a statement by Mohammed Doka, Special Assistant on Media to the former Attorney-General.

The statement said: "The ongoing detention, investigation and threatened prosecution of Malami, SAN, constitute a politically motivated witch-hunt precipitated by his recent defection to the ADC."

Malami claimed he had been illegally detained, subjected to media harassment and procedurally abused, warning that such actions amount to a grave abuse of office and a direct assault on the rule of law.

At the heart of his allegation, he said, is deep-seated historical animosity involving the EFCC Chairman, arising from events during his tenure as Attorney-General of the Federation.

He recalled that the Federal Government had constituted the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate allegations of corruption and abuse of office within the EFCC, at a time when the current EFCC Chairman served as Secretary to the commission.

"The Salami Report, which is in the public domain, contains serious findings implicating the current EFCC Chairman, particularly as detailed in Chapter 9 of the report, including recommendations that suggested possible prosecution," Malami said.

He argued that the present investigation marked by what he described as illegal detention, media trials and procedural abuses, bears all the hallmarks of retaliatory persecution motivated by personal vengeance, adding that he has been clearly pre-judged and cannot expect a fair or objective process under the EFCC's current leadership.

"This conduct constitutes a grave abuse of office and a direct affront to the rule of law," the statement added.

Malami called on the Attorney-General of the Federation, as the Chief Law Officer of the Federation, to intervene and prevail on the EFCC Chairman to recuse himself in order to prevent further institutional damage and restore public confidence in the anti-corruption agency.

He also demanded immediate judicial oversight, insisting on either his prompt arraignment or release within 24 hours, in line with Sections 35(3), (4) and (5) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"Only a court of competent jurisdiction, and not politically compromised agencies, can lawfully and credibly adjudicate this matter," he said.

The former Attorney-General further accused the EFCC of attempting to rely on individuals convicted by foreign courts and currently serving criminal sentences abroad as witnesses against him, describing the move as desperate, scandalous and corrosive to the integrity of Nigeria's criminal justice system.

"Such individuals, who ought ordinarily to be subjects of lawful extradition proceedings, are instead being weaponised to advance a domestic political agenda," the statement said.

Malami insisted that he was seeking no political settlement, inducement or alliance of convenience, stressing that his sole objective was to clear his name openly and transparently before a court of competent jurisdiction.