Nigeria: PDP Raises Concern Over 507 Killed By Bandits in Kwara in 10 Months

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP)in Kwara state has expressed concern that, no fewer than 507 persons were killed by suspected bandits between January and November 2025 in the state.

Besides, the party said that, at least 377 people were abducted across major flashpoints in the state.

The state chairman of the party, Hon. Bawa Adamu who dropped the hint in Ilorin on Monday during a press conference on the state of the nation also called on the federal government to investigate allegations of state sponsorship of weapons by bandits, which the Kwara state government swiftly denied.

Adamu on the banditry crisis in the state said that, the worst development has affected the people of Ifelodun, Patigi, Edu, Ekiti, Isin, and Irepodun local government areas of the state.

According to him, "A recent study by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) revealed that between January and November 2025, over 507 persons were killed, and at least 377 people were abducted across major flashpoints in Kwara.

"The worst-hit Local Government Areas have been Ifelodun, Patigi, Edu, Ekiti, Isin, and Irepodun. Recent tragic incidents include the brutal killing of close to 100 vigilantes in Patigi, 38 worshippers kidnapped in Eruku, several killed and kidnapped in Babanla,11 abducted in Isapa, and several others kidnapped in Agbeku community, among many unreported cases.

"The people of Oke-Ode will never forget the September 28 massacre, when bandits launched a brutal attack on their community, leaving hunters, vigilantes, traders, a traditional leader, and young men murdered in brutal manner.

"More than 15 people were killed and many properties were destroyed on that bloody day.

"A day before the attack, villagers alleged that a government agent described as a military man visited the community and disarmed local hunters and vigilantes, claiming the weapons were to be serviced. Hours after he left the community, the bandits struck".

The chairman who was represented at the press conference by the state secretary of the party, Hon. Kayode Abdullahi Alase added that, "Every life lost to insecurity, every gunshot injury suffered by innocent citizens, every family displaced, every community abandoned, every ransom paid, and every property destroyed across Kwara State can be linked to the unchecked activities of these criminal elements".

On the recent video being circulated on the social media on the arrest of suspected bandits at Auchi in Edo state with the vehicle van of Ifelodun local government area of the state, Hon. Adamu explained that, "We are deeply disturbed by the widely circulated video and reports of arrested bandits apprehended by men of the Nigerian Army in faraway Auchi, Edo State.

"In the said video, the criminal suspects categorically alleged that officials of the Kwara State Government supplied them with AK-47 rifles and a government-crested operational vehicle for their criminal activities.

"This development places an enormous burden of explanation squarely on the doorstep of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who is not only the Chief Executive of the state but constitutionally the Chief Security Officer of Kwara State.

"This is a direct allegation of state-sponsored criminality that must not be swept under the carpet.

"The suspects did not claim to have stolen the weapons. They did not claim to have bought them from unknown black markets.

"They did not claim to have ambushed security operatives and hijacked them.

"The arrested criminals spoke clearly and repeatedly that the weapons came from officials of the Ilorin Government, and that the vehicle used was a government patrol van procured by the AbdulRazaq-led administration and distributed to local governments councils in the State.

"This raises a frightening question "Who has been providing weapons for those terrorizing communities and killing the innocent people of Kwara?".

While calling the federal government to set up a probe panel to investigate the issue, Hon. Adamu said that, such investigation would go a long way of bringing those involved in the act into book.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, the state government said that it did not give weapon to any individual, adding that, "indeed no state government has the power to arm anyone with AK-47".

The statement, which said that the individuals mentioned in the crime did not state that Kwara State Government gave them any weapon, added that the Ifelodun Local Government Authority had clarified that the security van was given to the vigilantes initially deployed in Ifelodun to strengthen existing security.

"These vigilantes have since left Ifelodun. However, the LGA had repeatedly complained to relevant authorities that its van was not returned to its pool.

"To win the war against banditry and other violent crimes, we urge enhanced interagency coordination, intelligence sharing, and cooperation amongst the security agencies.

"As the security forces are probing the development, we urge people, especially online media platforms and bloggers, to avoid biased assimilation of information or misrepresenting things, because such behaviour poses existential threat to human life and public peace".