Nigeria: Police in Delta Arrest 627 Murder, Kidnap, Other Suspects

Asaba — DELTA State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olufemi Abaniwonda, yesterday, said a total of 627 murder, kidnap, armed robbery and suspects of other crimes were arrested between January 2025 to date.

Abaniwonda disclosed this in Asaba, when he addressed newsmen on operational achievements and progress recorded by the command in the year, saying a total of N36 million ransom was recovered.

Suspected armed robbers arrested, according to him, were140; suspected kidnappers, 113; murder suspects, 125; suspects cultists, 187 and rape/defilement suspects, 62.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Abaniwonda said 18 kidnap victims were rescued while 28 vehicles and 144 arms were recovered respectively.

The Commissioner of Police said the successes recorded were as a result of proactive, intelligence-driven and community-centred policing strategy adopted by the command.

He said the command had worked "with sister security agencies and community stakeholders (vigilante, anti-cult volunteers, PCRC, CSOs, traditional rulers, etc) to sustain targeted operations against criminal networks."

On a recent breakthrough of the command, Abaniwonda said: "Following the murder of Justice Ifeoma Okogwu (retd), which occurred November 24, 2025, at her residence, acting on credible intelligence, on December 6, 2025, operatives of the Homicide Section, State CID, Asaba, arrested one Godwin Mngumi, male, 25 years old, who is security guard attached to the residence of the deceased.

"The suspect was found in possession of one of the late Justice's mobile phones. Upon interrogation, he made a voluntary confession and admitted to inviting his accomplice, one Nnaji Obalum, male, 21 years old to perpetrate the crime. "

"The suspects confessed that on November 23, 2025, about 2130hrs, they, alongside a third suspect currently at large, entered the home of the deceased, tied her with a rope and cloth, and murdered her.

"They, thereafter, stole her valuables, including two phones and a wristwatch, which they disposed of for a meagre sum. One of the stolen phones has been recovered in Ogbogonogo market, Asaba. Investigation is ongoing."