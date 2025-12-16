Nigeria: Four Killed As Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck in Kogi

The state sector commander of the FRSC, Tenimu Etuku, disclosed this to journalists on Monday, saying the crash occurred on Sunday at Jimgbe in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

At least four people have been killed and 11 others injured in a road accident along the Lokoja-Ajaokuta highway in Kogi State, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said.

The state sector commander of the FRSC, Tenimu Etuku, disclosed this to journalists on Monday, saying the crash occurred on Sunday at Jimgbe in Ajaokuta Local Government Area.

Mr Etuku said the accident involved an 18-seater Toyota commercial bus travelling from Enugu to Abuja.

According to him, the bus rammed into a faulty truck that had been parked on the road while trying to avoid a head-on collision with another oncoming truck.

"The bus, with Abuja registration number ABC 232 XA, was heading to Abuja from Enugu before the unfortunate incident," he said.

He explained that FRSC personnel rescued the injured victims and rushed them to the Kogi State Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the hospital's morgue.

Describing the crash as "very unfortunate," the sector commander cautioned motorists against complacency on highways, noting that a seemingly clear road may still be dangerous.

"There is a big difference between a free motoring environment and a safe motoring environment. Drivers must always remain alert and cautious while driving," Mr Etuku said.