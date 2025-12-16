West Africa: Coup - ECOWAS Demands Release of Political Detainees in Guinea-Bissau

ECOWAS also instructed its commission to urgently "operationalise the long-planned Regional Counterterrorism Brigade."

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has demanded the release of all political detainees in Guinea-Bissau.

According to a statement issued on Monday, the bloc made the declaration at the 68th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja, which brought together presidents and heads of state from the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the summit, ECOWAS called for the release of all detained political actors and for their full participation in Guinea-Bissau's political processes.

The bloc rejected the military junta's 12-month "transition programme" which requires that presidential and legislative elections be held at the end of the one-year transitional period, with the polling date to be set by the transitional president.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that a group of army officers, who described themselves as the "High Military Command for the Restoration of Order," ousted President Umaro Embalo and suspended the electoral process a day before the country's electoral body was to announce the result of the 2025 presidential election.

The junta then instead adopted a transitional charter that would allow it to remain in power for a year.

ECOWAS, however, rejected this charter, insisting instead on a short transition led by an inclusive government.

The bloc called for the "institution of a short transition to be led by an inclusive government that reflects the political spectrum and society of Guinea Bissau, with a mandate to undertake constitutional, legal and political reforms, and the organisation of credible, transparent and inclusive elections."

Regarding the foiled coup in the Republic of Benin, the bloc condemned the actions of the officials who carried out the coup. It described the attempt as a significant threat to the country's constitutional order.

"It applauds the swift response by elements of the ECOWAS Standby Force in supporting the republican forces of Benin to halt the attempted coup and commends ECOWAS Member States, in particular the Governments of Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, and SierraLeone, for the demonstration of regional solidarity.

"The Authority further directs the Commission to propose relevant texts governing the ECOWAS Standby Force and a consultative framework among members of the Authority to enable rapid intervention in cases of emergencies, including acute humanitarian situations and attempts at coups d'état," the statement reads

Security funding for five countries

To address the growing insecurity in the region, ECOWAS approved $14.25 million in security funding for five West African states.

ECOWAS leaders directed the ECOWAS Commission to give $2.85 million each to Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

The funds are to be sourced from the ECOWAS Regional Security Fund and are subject to a review of the bloc's counterterrorism Plan of Action.

According to the regional bloc, the region is struggling with growing violence and extremism that has created a serious humanitarian crisis, which must be actively addressed.

"As part of the Community's counterterrorism efforts, the Authority directs the President of the Commission to urgently make available an amount of Two Million Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand US Dollars ($2,850,000) to each of the affected Member States, namely Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo to be sourced from the Regional Security Fund, subject to the review of the Plan of Action," the statement read.

ECOWAS also instructed the commission to urgently "operationalise the long-planned Regional Counterterrorism Brigade."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The brigade, first introduced in March 2024, is a regional security force designed to create a more concrete military capability to respond to terrorism and serious transnational threats across the region.

It was designed as a multinational force and will be drawing troops, intelligence, and resources from Member States.

"The Authority urges Member States and directs the ECOWAS Commission to sustain their engagements with Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger for effective and strengthened collaboration to tackle the deteriorating security situation in the region," it said.

The bloc also called on the African Union and the UN Security Council to increase support for countries grappling with terrorism in the region.

"ECOWAS also reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating terrorism within the ECOWAS space and commends the continuous efforts by Member States in tackling the scourge."