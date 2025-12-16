Nigeria: Senate Pledges Swift Passage of National Research and Innovation Fund Bill

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Science, Innovation and Technology, Sen. Aminu Abbas, has emphasized the critical role of science, technology, and innovation (STI) in driving Nigeria's economic growth and national productivity, promising speedy passage of the National Research and Innovation Fund (NRIF) Bill.

Speaking during a three-day stakeholders' consultation workshop on the operationalization of the NRIF in Abuja, Sen. Abbas described the bill as a key legislative instrument aimed at modernizing Nigeria's innovation governance framework and fostering a robust research and development ecosystem.

He highlighted the objectives of the NRIF, which include:

Establishing a National Research and Innovation Council (NRIC) to oversee research funding and coordination.

Providing sustainable funding for research and innovation across sectors.

Enhancing coordination between academia, government, and industry to accelerate knowledge transfer and commercialization.

Empowering young innovators, startups, and creative entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to national development.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Sen. Abbas reaffirmed the Senate's commitment to the smooth passage of the bill, pledging bipartisan support and strong legislative leadership to ensure its timely enactment and effective implementation.

Opening the workshop, Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology, Kingsley Udeh, reiterated the Federal Government's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's research and innovation ecosystem. He noted that the current administration is repositioning STI as a key driver of economic diversification, global competitiveness, and national development.

Udeh explained that the NRIC will centralize funding, policy direction, and coordination of research activities nationwide, while the National Research Fund (NRF) has been seeded with ₦5 billion as initial funding to ensure sustainable support for research and innovation. An Inter-Ministerial Committee on Research and Innovation has also been inaugurated to harmonize national research priorities, with strategic focus on sectors such as agriculture, energy, healthcare, and industrial development.

He further highlighted tax incentives for organizations using local raw materials to stimulate innovation and value addition.

The Minister of Education underscored the importance of leveraging education as a catalyst for innovation, with a particular focus on STEM education and research commercialization, aimed at enabling young innovators and students to translate ideas into viable economic ventures.

Prof. Paul Onyenekwe, Director-General of SHEDA Science and Technology Complex (SHETSCO), explained that the workshop is designed to develop clear operational guidelines for the NRIF, including fund management, disbursement, monitoring, and accountability. The engagement will also identify eligible beneficiaries, including researchers, academic institutions, industries, and innovators, to ensure inclusivity and transparency.

According to Prof. Onyenekwe, the NRIF Bill aims to increase national funding for research and innovation to 0.5% of Nigeria's GDP, up from the current 0.2%, with private sector participation encouraged through incentives. The bill has already been passed by the House of Representatives and undergone first reading in the Senate, with expectations of completion before the end of the year.

Delivering the keynote lecture, Prof. Abubakar Sambo, on behalf of the Nigeria Academy of Science, described the consultation as a historic milestone in Nigeria's research and innovation journey, noting its importance for strengthening the country's competitiveness in the global knowledge economy. He contrasted Nigeria's current research investment with countries like China, which invests around 8.7-8.9% of GDP in R&D.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, Executive Secretary of the Academic Staff Union for Research Institutions (ASURI), highlighted persistent challenges, including inadequate funding, weak institutional support, and poor policy implementation, which have contributed to brain drain among Nigerian researchers. He commended ongoing efforts by the Federal Ministry of Science, international development partners, and committed Nigerian researchers to improve funding and structural reforms.

A UNESCO representative noted the organization's continued support for Nigeria's research and innovation ecosystem through capacity-building, policy support, and funding initiatives to equip Nigerian researchers and institutions for the global knowledge economy.

The workshop is expected to produce operational guidelines for the NRIF, ensuring efficient management, broad-based participation, and accountability, marking a key step in Nigeria's effort to strengthen its research and innovation framework.