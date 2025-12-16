Nigeria: Proprietors Seek Clarification On Operation Delta Sweep Activities in Riverine Communities

...Say visits overlap with roles of regulatory agencies

BOMADI -- Proprietors of patent medicine stores in riverine communities of Delta State have appealed to the state government for clarification regarding recent visits by operatives of Operation Delta Sweep (ODS) to medicine retail outlets in parts of Bomadi and neighbouring areas.

The proprietors said the visits have raised concerns within the business community about the scope of the task force's operations, noting that the development has created uncertainty among shop owners operating lawful businesses.

Operation Delta Sweep is a joint security task force established by the Delta State Government to combat crimes such as kidnapping, cultism, armed robbery and illegal bunkering, with heightened patrols often carried out during festive periods to ensure public safety.

Some patent medicine vendors who spoke with Vanguard said the presence of security operatives around medicine shops has led to apprehension and occasional temporary closures, as proprietors seek to avoid disruptions while awaiting clearer guidance from authorities.

One retailer, who asked not to be named, said, "We respect the work of security agencies, but many of us are unsure why patent medicine stores are being visited. It has made some shop owners cautious, and people sometimes close their stores until things are clearer."

Another proprietor in a nearby community expressed similar concerns, saying the situation has created anxiety among vendors who believe their activities are already regulated by existing government agencies.

"There are statutory bodies responsible for monitoring patent medicine stores, and we would appreciate clear communication so that everyone understands their role," the proprietor said.

A shop owner in Bomadi-Overside also called for better coordination among government agencies, stressing that clarity would help prevent confusion and reassure business owners.

"Agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) are known to oversee drug-related matters. Clear boundaries and cooperation among agencies will help ensure smooth operations for everyone," he said.

The proprietors collectively appealed to the Delta State Government and relevant authorities to provide guidance on enforcement roles in order to protect legitimate businesses while maintaining public safety.

Last week, the Director-General on Security Matters in Delta State, Dr. David Tonwe, announced the deployment of Operation Delta Sweep operatives to strategic locations across the state as part of measures to maintain peace during the festive season.

According to him, the operatives were tasked with preventing cult activities, drug abuse, kidnapping and other forms of public disorder.

Efforts to reach Dr. Tonwe for comments on the concerns raised by patent medicine proprietors were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.