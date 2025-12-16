Nigeria: Tinubu's Reforms Laying Foundation for New Nigeria - Abiodun

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun says President Bola Tinubu's economic reforms are laying a solid foundation for a "new Nigeria".

Abiodun spoke after reading the ninth lesson at the 2025 Christmas carol organised by the state government in Abeokuta on Monday.

He said the President's efforts had contributed to economic stability and inclusive prosperity across the nation.

According to him, the Renewed Hope Agenda has positively lifted the nation's economy.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The governor urged continued support for the president, calling for unity, compassion and shared prosperity to build a brighter future for Ogun and Nigeria.

Abiodun said Christmas brings good tidings and great joy, even amid prevailing global and national challenges.

"The season is more than a date; it reminds us of God's unfading love and a call to care for the needy and comfort the lonely.

"Worshippers should extend Christ-like love through acts of kindness, especially towards the less privileged," Abiodun said.

He highlighted Ogun's long-standing reputation for religious tolerance and social harmony.

Abiodun urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to ensure a safe and joyful festive season.

Earlier, Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church delivered a sermon titled 'The Best Gift Ever'.

Bakare said Jesus brought good news to humanity, adding that Christmas remains the best gift one can receive.

"After celebrating Christ's birth, we must return to our schools and communities to do the things He did," he said.

NAN reports that dignitaries included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Governor Olusegun Osoba, Sen. Solomon Adeola and traditional rulers. (NAN)