Nigeria: Tinubu Hails Buhari's Integrity, Legacy At Biography Launch

Mr Tinubu spoke in Abuja at the launch of the biography of the late former president, where he reflected on Mr Buhari's leadership style, political journey and enduring influence on Nigeria's political landscape.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday described the late President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader defined by integrity, discipline and a lifelong commitment to public service, saying his legacy should guide future leaders rather than be reduced to slogans.

Mr Tinubu spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of the book: "From Soldier to Statesman - The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari."

The book, a biography of the late former president, was authored by Charles Omole and presented to the public on Monday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Nigerian president said the book offers Nigerians the opportunity to learn from Mr Buhari and affirmed that the greatest honour to be bestowed on the late President is to sustain his legacy.

"This book reinforces the public memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans," he said, noting that Mr Buhari's legacy gains greater meaning when those who follow choose to continue what he started.

He added that his administration will continue to honour Mr Buhari by sustaining his legacies of purposeful leadership, discipline, integrity, and the belief that public office is a trust, not a windfall. "That is my duty, and I pledge that today," the President said.

The president commended the author, Mr Omole, for his scholarly efforts in writing the 600-page book. He expressed hope that the book would reach classrooms, libraries and young Nigerians, considering what kind of leaders they want to become.

President Tinubu chronicled his long-standing political relationship with President Buhari, describing him as a brother, friend, and political partner with whom he shared a journey through challenging times.

"Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course. Our movement united diverse interests and achieved a historic victory in 2015 by unseating an incumbent president, thus reshaping Nigeria's political landscape. The coalition we built in 2014 is now the fastest-growing political party in Africa today. Its growth continues.

"Our political journey together taught me that cooperation across differences is not weakness; it is wisdom. Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. President Buhari understood that the contest ends when the oath begins. In his memory, let us keep our politics honourable and our governance focused on results.

"True nation-building is the work not just of leaders but of the entire citizenry," the president added.

Mr Buhari served as Nigeria's democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, having previously ruled the country as a military head of state from January 1984 to August 1985. He stepped down from office on 29 May 2023 after completing the constitutionally allowed two terms.

The late president died on 13 July at a London hospital. He was 82.

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga stated that former Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, who served under President Buhari, spoke at the event on Monday and testified to his self-discipline, integrity, and exceptional sense of duty.

Sharing his own experiences, Chairman/CEO of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, enumerated several legacies of Mr Buhari, describing him as a disciplined officer who took a keen interest in his subordinates.

"Let me recall one important aspect of his character, which is encouraging his subordinates and appointees. The man whose legacy we celebrate today was a man of honour, a man of character, a man of integrity and a man of principle.

"An officer and a gentleman. A man who loved the masses and the masses loved him back. A soldier who fought for the territorial integrity of Nigeria," Mr Marwa said.

Former Chief of Air Staff, Isiaka Amao, an air marshal lauded the late president's commitment to national service, both as a soldier and as a civilian president, saying: "Serving under him as Chief of Air Staff during a period of existential security challenges, I observed that he was not merely a Commander-in-Chief issuing orders but a statesman who understood that military powers must always serve democratic governance."

In his brief remarks, Yusuf Bichi, former Director General of the State Security Services ( under President Buhari, commended President Tinubu for continuing the legacies of commitment, purposeful leadership, democratic governance, and free and fair elections laid down by President Buhari, saying, "President Buhari will never rig an election."

Awwal Gambo, a retired vice admiral and chief of the naval staff under President Buhari's administration, highlighted the late president's concern for national maritime security and in the Gulf of Guinea, stating that, under the late Nigerian leader, "national security was significantly enhanced through strategic investment and strong leadership."

Former IGP, Mohammed Abubakar, praised the former president for his integrity and commitment to the nation's internal security.

Under his administration, the Nigerian Police witnessed the most decisive reforms in recent decades. Late President Buhari believed that the modern police force must be anchored on professionalism, accountability and operational efficacy," the former IGP said.

Hadiza Buhari thanked all guests on behalf of the Buhari family. She expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his support in their time of grief.

"We sincerely thank Mr President for his dedication to completing the National Armed Forces PTSD Centre Project in Abuja, which President Buhari started. This is a vital facility initiated by the Defence and Police Officers' Wives Association (DEPOWA)."

She urged Nigerians to learn from her father's legacy and build a system of patience and integrity that can stand the test of time.

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow; Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; Governors of Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Benue, and Borno States; the Deputy Governor of Kebbi State; and the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, attended the event, Mr Onanuga said.

"The family of late President Buhari, led by his widow, Aisha; the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; former aides of the late President; the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto and the Olu of Warri, also attended the event."

Buhari's legacy will endure, _ Tinubu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Tinubu also outlined what he described as the key pillars of Mr Buhari's legacy, beginning with humility.

He said the former president preferred simplicity over ornamentation and believed that self-discipline was essential to effective leadership. He added that Mr Buhari lived modestly and carried that modesty into power.

On security, the president said Mr Buhari recognised safety as the foundation of citizenship and prosperity. He noted that the former president invested in platforms and personnel, improved the capacity of the armed forces and pursued reforms that endured beyond public attention.

Mr Tinubu said Mr Buhari also demonstrated vision through long-term thinking, including the construction of bridges, the restoration of railways, the building of roads, the modernisation of airports, and the renewal of critical infrastructure, with attention to maintenance and sustainability.

The Nigerian leader also identified social justice as another pillar of the late president's legacy, noting his belief in targeted social investments to ensure that the state did not ignore the poor and vulnerable.

"These are the pillars of his legacy. But a legacy becomes alive only when those who come after choose to continue what has been started. That is my duty. That is our collective duty, as a nation," the president said.

Concluding his remarks, the president said that Mr Buhari's impact would endure and pledged to honour his legacy through discipline, compassion, and resolve, rather than just by words alone.