Liberia: Abandoned Baby Found in Cassava Farm in Ganta Dies At Esther and Jereline Koung Hospital

Ganta — A newborn baby, discovered abandoned in a cassava farm on the outskirts of Ganta City, Nimba County has tragically died despite desperate efforts by medical staff at the Esther and Jereline Koung Government Hospital

The infant, believed to be only a few hours old, was found early Monday morning surrounded by swarms of ants and insects in a remote cassava field near the bustling market district of Ganta, a vibrant commercial hub in Nimba County known for its dense population and agricultural farmlands.

Alarmed passersby, including local farmers tending their crops under the morning sun, quickly alerted authorities and rushed the fragile child to the hospital in a makeshift transport.

Dr. Karwulo S. Gbengein, the Chief Medical Doctor at the facility, who assumed his role just a few weeks ago, confirmed the baby's death.

"Our team applied every available medical intervention from resuscitation to stabilizing vital signs but the infant succumbed during treatment," Dr. Gbengein told reporters at the hospital's crowded emergency ward.

The doctor, a native son of Ganta with years of experience in rural healthcare, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, noting the baby's extreme vulnerability due to exposure, dehydration, and insect bites

This heartbreaking incident marks the third reported case of an abandoned infant in Ganta within the past year, raising alarms about child abandonment in the community.

The previous cases involved newborns left in bushes and along quiet village paths, prompting local leaders to call for heightened vigilance and investigations into possible patterns of neglect or foul play.

Residents say the economic hardships, lack of family planning resources or social stigma surrounding unwed pregnancies may contribute to such tragedies in this border town, where Liberia meets Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea.

Dozens of women, including market vendors and mothers from surrounding neighborhoods, gathered outside the hospital to express gratitude to Dr. Gbengein and his team.

"These doctors fought like warriors for that little one," said Madam Grace Weah, a local trader who helped carry the baby to the facility.

"Dr. Karwulo is our pride a true son of Ganta who has already saved so many lives since he took over. Community leaders and residents continue to praise Dr. Gbengein for his dedication, viewing him not just as a health provider but as a beacon of hope amid rising healthcare challenges in Nimba County."

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the abandonment, urging anyone with information to come forward.