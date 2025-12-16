Liberia: Bucky Raw Case Sparks Debate Over Fairness in Ldea Drug Enforcement

Monrovia — What began as the arrest of a popular musician on drug related allegations has evolved into one of Liberia's most polarizing public debates in recent years, forcing the nation to confront uncomfortable questions about fairness, selective justice, and the methods employed by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA). The case involving Liberian hip hop artist Karwoudou Cole, widely known as Bucky Raw, has transcended the courtroom and entered the realm of national conscience, where issues of law enforcement conduct, public shaming, celebrity influence, and institutional credibility are now being openly contested.

Bucky Raw's legal troubles escalated when a judge of the Paynesville Magistrate Court Monday ordered that he be remanded to the Monrovia Central Prison following proceedings connected to his arrest. The decision came amid growing public protests and intense scrutiny of how the case has been handled from its earliest moments, including the manner in which LDEA agents conducted the search of his Duport Road residence and the speed with which images and information about the arrest circulated on social media.

Court sources indicate that the judge raised concerns relating to order, due process, and the inability of the defense team to meet bail related assurances that were requested as part of preliminary considerations, ultimately leading to the artist's transfer to the central prison pending further legal action.

The court order did little to calm public reaction. Instead, it intensified an already heated national conversation about drug enforcement and the perceived double standards within the criminal justice system. Across radio talk shows, social media platforms, and street corner debates, Liberians have been questioning whether the law is truly blind or whether visibility, political history, and public image play an outsized role in determining how suspects are treated. For many observers, the issue is no longer solely about whether Bucky Raw violated the law, but about how the law is enforced and who bears the brunt of its most aggressive applications.

Legal analysts following the case have emphasized that the matter falls squarely under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2023, Liberia's principal statute governing narcotic and psychotropic substances. The law criminalizes possession and importation of controlled drugs, but it also draws clear distinctions between categories of offenses, particularly when it comes to quantity, intent, and eligibility for bail. According to legal experts, defenses such as personal or medical use are not automatic and must be supported by proper authorization from the Ministry of Health, while another critical element is the legality of the search itself. Whether the LDEA obtained and properly executed a court ordered search and seizure warrant could prove decisive as the case progresses through the judicial system.

While lawyers debate statutes and procedures, public focus has increasingly shifted toward the conduct of the LDEA.The agency has been accused of selective justice, not only in the handling of Bucky Raw's arrest but also in its broader approach to public communication and transparency. These accusations gained renewed momentum after the LDEA last week abruptly removed a post from its official Facebook page announcing the arrest of two British nationals allegedly connected to drug trafficking.

That post, which detailed the seizure of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana valued at millions of Liberian dollars, disappeared without explanation, echoing a similar pattern seen in Bucky Raw's case where information was briefly taken down and later reinstated following public outcry.

To critics, the deletions symbolized inconsistency and reinforced suspicions that the agency is selective in how it exposes suspects to public scrutiny. Questions quickly arose about why certain cases involving large quantities of drugs appear to be handled quietly or with limited public follow up, while others, particularly those involving high profile individuals, are broadcast widely and repeatedly. The perception of uneven transparency has become a central pillar of the growing distrust surrounding the agency's operations.

These developments have drawn responses from a wide cross section of Liberian society. Social worker Samukai V. Konneh emerged as one of the most vocal critics, warning that the LDEA's approach risks undermining the fundamental principle that every person is innocent until proven guilty. He argued that parading suspects on live television and social media amounts to punishment rather than investigation, describing the practice as tele justice. According to Konneh, while such displays may temporarily boost public morale or create the impression of decisive action, they ultimately weaken the justice system by violating dignity, eroding rights, and shifting the burden away from the state to prove guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Former Montserrado County District Eight lawmaker Acarous Gray framed the controversy in even sharper terms, describing the case as a glaring example of selective justice. Gray pointed out that Bucky Raw openly campaigned for the Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC) during the 2023 presidential elections and is now facing aggressive prosecution over an alleged substance valued at less than ten United States dollars. To Gray, the disparity signals misplaced aggression and raises serious concerns about whether enforcement priorities are shaped more by politics and perception than by the gravity of the offense.

Current Montserrado County District Seventeen lawmaker Bernard Benson, popularly known as DJ Blue, echoed similar frustrations. He noted that his district has seen large scale drug incidents with little public clarity about arrests or prosecutions, yet the LDEA appears quick to publicize cases involving prominent figures. Although DJ Blue later removed his social media post addressing the matter, his comments had already resonated widely and contributed to the growing belief that enforcement efforts may be unevenly applied.

One of the most detailed and influential perspectives came from Hassan Fadiga, a former Deputy Director for Operations of the LDEA and one of President Joseph Boakai's early appointees. Drawing on his years of experience within the agency, Fadiga offered a nuanced critique that combined legal interpretation with institutional insight. He explained that under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of 2023, not all drug offenses are treated equally and that Section 14.89 explicitly classifies simple possession of small quantities as a bailable offense. He stressed that bail does not equate to innocence but serves as a procedural mechanism that allows suspects to remain free while their cases move through the courts.

Fadiga recalled that during his tenure, individuals found with minor quantities of drugs were often profiled and released quietly in accordance with the law, without public exposure or humiliation. He stated that under his command, he would not have arrested Bucky Raw or released his photograph to the public, not because of celebrity status but because standard practice required discretion based on quantity and circumstance. He warned that selective outrage and inconsistent enforcement undermine the broader fight against drugs, arguing that the law must be applied fairly and uniformly to maintain public trust.

In a reflective assessment, Fadiga acknowledged that comments allegedly made by Bucky Raw during the search of his residence may have worsened public perception of the case, describing them as ignorant and self-incriminating. However, he maintained that even with those factors considered, the law remains clear that simple possession is bailable. He also addressed concerns surrounding the discovery of a scale during the search, noting that while such evidence warrants careful investigation, it should lead to methodical prosecution rather than public spectacle. For Fadiga, consistency remains the missing ingredient in Liberia's drug enforcement strategy, and without it, confidence in the system will continue to erode.

The cultural impact of the case has also been significant. Liberian entertainer 'War' added an emotional and artistic perspective, expressing disappointment over what he described as the rapid public humiliation of an artist who has worked hard to represent Liberia positively both at home and abroad. He argued that artists and young leaders are often made examples of, while cases involving more serious allegations such as trafficking, abuse, and violence are left unresolved or quietly ignored. According to 'War', the situation reflects a painful reality that many Liberians already believe, that justice is applied unevenly and that selective enforcement continues to plague national institutions.

Amid the growing controversy, Bucky Raw has consistently maintained his innocence. In a message shared with fans following his arrest, he explained that he would be unable to appear at a scheduled performance due to circumstances beyond his control, emphasizing that the matter is being addressed through proper legal channels. He thanked supporters for their prayers and encouragement and urged calm, expressing confidence that due process will ultimately clear his name.

Support from within Liberia's music community has been swift and vocal. Artists across genres and borders have taken to social media to encourage Bucky Raw and call for fairness. Newly announced Artist of the Year King Dennis reassured him that the ordeal would pass, while exiled Liberian musician PCK echoed similar words of hope.

Whether Bucky Raw is ultimately found guilty or innocent, his arrest has already left an indelible mark on Liberia's public discourse. It has exposed deep seated anxieties about drug enforcement, due process, and equality before the law, and it has placed the LDEA under unprecedented scrutiny.