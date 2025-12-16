Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Executive Branch to Show Cause in Dismissed NPHIL DG Christopher Nyan Prohibition Petition

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia has ordered the Executive Branch of Government to appear and justify its actions in response to a petition for a Writ of Prohibition filed by Dr. Christopher Nyan, the dismissed Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Dr. Nyan, a globally recognized physician, scientist, and public health expert, filed the petition challenging what he described as the illegal and unconstitutional termination of his appointment on October 15, 2025. He contends that President Joseph Boakai acted on a resolution of the NPHIL Board of Directors that cited no evidence of wrongdoing.

In a formal order, the Court commanded the Executive Branch--represented by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, the Solicitor General, and all officials acting under their authority--to file returns and appear before Associate Justice Jamesetta H. Wolokolie, presiding in Chambers, at the Supreme Court at the Temple of Justice on or before December 18, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., to show cause why the petition should not be granted.

"YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to notify the Executive Branch of the Liberian Government...to appear (by filing its returns)...to show cause why the petitioner's petition as prayed for should not be granted," the order read.

The writ, addressed to Brigadier General Amos B. Kesseh Dickson, Sr., Marshal of the Supreme Court, instructs him to notify the respondents to comply with the Court's directive.

The order follows a conference held on November 13, 2025, before Justice-in-Chambers Wolokolie, who reserved ruling to allow discussions between counsel for Dr. Nyan and the Executive Branch on possible remedies, including reinstatement or compensation for breach of tenure and other reliefs permitted under law.

Dr. Nyan's petition argues that the President's action was based on an unconstitutional resolution of the NPHIL Board, chaired by Stephen B. Kennedy, and violated the NPHIL Act of 2016, which prescribes due process and specific grounds for the removal of tenured officials. Court filings indicate that the Board's resolution provided no evidence of misconduct and that Dr. Nyan was neither accused of nor investigated for any wrongdoing.

The petition further asserts that the President's action constitutes a "flagrant violation" of law and procedure and meets the legal threshold for prohibition, citing Supreme Court precedents in tenure-protection cases, including Yealue et al. v. Executive Branch of Government, Martin Sallie Kollie v. Executive Branch of Government, and Reginald K. Nagbe v. Executive Branch of Government.

Dr. Nyan was appointed on August 1, 2024, to a five-year tenure as Director General of NPHIL pursuant to Section 4.4 of the NPHIL Act, which bars removal without cause and due process.

Since assuming office, Dr. Nyan has been credited with strengthening NPHIL's administrative and technical capacities, leading responses to Mpox, Lassa fever, and measles outbreaks, improving disease diagnostics and surveillance, and overseeing the construction of a modern Public Health Emergency Operations Center (PHEOC). Under his leadership, NPHIL also earned designation by Africa CDC as an "Africa Regional Center of Excellence for National Public Health Institute Development."

Dr. Nyan, a medical doctor and inventor, was named Africa CDC Champion of Biomedical Science and Research for the West African region and, in 2025, received the African Genius Award for his contributions to science, technology, and innovation in Africa.

Supporters argue that President Boakai's handling of the dismissal of an internationally acclaimed scientist has drawn national criticism and international scrutiny, raising concerns about adherence to the rule of law, good governance, and accountability in public service.

Legal observers say the Supreme Court's intervention could set a landmark precedent reinforcing protections for tenure positions in autonomous government institutions and strengthening the separation of powers.

Dr. Nyan has expressed confidence in the judiciary to uphold constitutional order and due process. He is represented by a legal team led by Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe of Gongloe & Associates and former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh M. Ja'neh.