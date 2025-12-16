Liberia: Minister Dagoseh Calls for Peace At National County Sports Meet

Buchanan — The 2025 National County Sports Meet (NCSM) officially began action for Group C on Sunday at the Dorris Williams Sports Stadium in Buchanan.

The opening was highlighted by a strong call for unity and peace from the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Magdalene Dagoseh, who performed the ceremonial kickoff for the kickball category.

The ceremony attracted sports enthusiasts, county officials, and youth groups from participating counties: Grand Bassa, Lofa, Grand Cape Mount, and Grand Gedeh. The event reaffirmed the County Meet's powerful role as a platform for reconciliation, youth empowerment, and national integration in Liberia.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dagoseh praised the Ministry of Youth and Sports and local organizers for sustaining the meet, calling it a unifying national project that transcends mere competition.

"I am excited to be here today because sports bring people together and unite them," Dagoseh said. "We are happy to do the official kickoff because this meet promotes peace, unity, and national integration."

She stressed that beyond trophies and rivalries, the County Meet is a symbol of togetherness, urging counties to embrace friendship, coexistence, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.

Reflecting on the competitiveness of Group C, Minister Dagoseh acknowledged that the group features counties with different levels of support and resources but encouraged fair play and mutual respect.

"There are bigger teams in Group C--Grand Bassa, Lofa, Cape Mount, and Grand Gedeh but as a citizen of Bassa, I hope the so-called smaller teams will also get good results," she remarked.

The Minister pushed back against perceptions of Grand Bassa as a minor contender, emphasizing the county's pride and resilience.

"Grand Bassa is not as small as you may think. Others may have more support or finances, but Bassa is big in size and spirit," she added.

Dagoseh concluded with a passionate appeal for unity, reminding Liberians that the County Meet is about togetherness, not division.

"This meet is about bringing us together as counties not just Grand Bassa, but all counties," she said. "There is never a loser. Someone must win, and there is always a winner."

Her message set the tone for Group C action as competitive football and kickball matches followed immediately.

Group C Results: Lofa and Cape Mount Victorious

Football Results

Lofa County produced an impressive performance to defeat hosts Grand Bassa County, 3-1, silencing the home crowd with disciplined play and clinical finishing.

Lofa controlled the tempo and capitalized on key chances.

Earlier in the day, Grand Cape Mount County edged Grand Gedeh County, 2-1, in a tightly contested encounter.

Cape Mount's resilience and attacking intent proved decisive as they secured a valuable Group C victory.

Kickball Results

Grand Cape Mount County continued their fine form with a commanding 3-0 home run victory over Grand Gedeh County.

Defending kickball champions Grand Bassa County bounced back strongly on home soil, edging the girls of Lofa County 3-1 on home runs to register an important Group C win.

The combined results leave Group C wide open, with competition intensifying as the National County Sports Meet gathers momentum in Buchanan.

National County Sports Meet Updates: Other Groups

Group Matchup Football Result

A Maryland vs. Grand Kru 2-2 (Draw)

A River Gee vs. River Cess 2-0 (River Gee Win)

B Margibi vs. Bomi 2-1 (Margibi Win)

B Nimba vs. Sinoe 3-0 (Nimba Win)

D Gbarpolu vs. Montserrado 2-2 (Draw)

As action continues across the country, the 2025 National County Sports Meet is once again living up to its reputation as Liberia's biggest sporting and cultural celebration uniting counties through competition, pride, and shared national identity.