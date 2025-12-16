Liberia: Nimba Celebrates Inauguration of Second Artificial Football Pitch

Monrovia — Nimba County has marked another major boost in its football infrastructure following the official inauguration of its second artificial pitch in the county capital, Sanniquellie, over the weekend.

The new facility was dedicated on Saturday, December 13, 2025, by the Liberia Football Association (LFA). The commissioning comes shortly after the county celebrated the installation of its first artificial pitch and floodlights in Gompa City, underscoring the LFA's commitment to expanding modern football facilities across Liberia.

The project was jointly funded by the LFA and Jungle Water Group of Investment, establishing it as a successful Public-Private Partnership (PPP) the first of its kind under the current LFA administration.

It also fulfills the association's pledge to decentralize football development and provide high-quality playing surfaces for young talents across the country.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji reaffirmed the association's long-term vision of nationwide football growth.

"Today, we continue to prove what we have promised; we are fulfilling and will continue to fulfill our promises," Raji said. "We will continue to develop football, and our dreams to develop football will continue to move ahead. Our vision is to ensure that we have artificial pitches all across Liberia, giving all Liberian football talents a chance to grow."

Raji stressed that access to quality facilities must be inclusive and extended across all levels of the game.

"We must give every talent a chance," he added. "It's our responsibility to ensure that we guarantee our boys and girls, up to our legends, the opportunity to grow and develop on a quality pitch."

The LFA President also acknowledged the critical role played by members of the National Legislature and the LFA Executive Committee, noting that their decisions and support were instrumental in the realization of the project and other initiatives currently being implemented by the association.

"As president of the Liberia Football Association, we come to football with a vision," Raji stated.

"As a vision bearer, it is important that members of the executive committee and stakeholders align with that vision to ensure that all of the promises made are delivered."

Also speaking at the ceremony, Tomah Seh Floyd Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Jungle Water Group of Investment, praised the LFA for what he described as a fruitful and forward-looking partnership.

He emphasized the need to protect the facility and ensure its use is primarily focused on youth development.

"We will continue to create opportunities to give our young people the chance to display their talents," Mr. Floyd said. "Let's work to produce a great player from Nimba that we would like to see play on screens tomorrow."

Mr. Floyd further expressed optimism about future collaboration with the LFA, revealing plans to expand the project through the possible installation of floodlights and the construction of mini-pitches around the facility to provide additional training space for young players.

The Sanniquellie pitch becomes the fifth artificial pitch completed under the current LFA administration since 2018, alongside two mini-FIFA Arena pitches inaugurated in September 2025. The development highlights the LFA's sustained efforts to decentralize football infrastructure and invest in grassroots football across Liberia.