Ghana: Veep Urges Young Professionals to Drive National Development

THE Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has urged graduates of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) to anchor their careers in purpose, integrity and sustainability as Ghana looks to its young professionals to drive national development.

She made the call over the weekend when she addressed the 10th Congregation ceremony of UENR, stressing that the country's progress depends not only on technical competence, but also on ethical and people-centred solutions.

According to her, innovation must be guided by long-term thinking and a commitment to fairness and environmental responsibility.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang encouraged the graduates to design solutions that are affordable, inclusive and sustainable, and to work across disciplines, sectors and communities.

She noted that complex national and global challenges, especially in energy and natural resources, require collaboration and a strong sense of social responsibility.

She commended faculty members, researchers, parents and industry partners for nurturing a new generation of responsible leaders, and called on the private sector to play a stronger role in supporting research, incubators and innovation hubs.

She told the Class of 2025 that Ghana needs their skills, creativity and dedication to service, and urged them to move forward with confidence, courage and humility.

Mr Maximilian Kwarteng, Deputy Director of the Renewable Energy Department at the Bui Power Authority, challenged the graduates to see themselves as change-makers in Ghana's energy sector.

He said their technologist mindset is essential for building climate resilience and achieving the targets of the Ghana Energy Compact.

The Chairman of the UENR Governing Council and Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, urged the graduates to uphold excellence, innovation and sustainability in their professional lives.

He described the university's motto, "Excellence in Innovation for a Sustainable Future," as a call to action to innovate responsibly and contribute meaningfully to national and global development.

He praised UENR's growing reputation for applied research and interdisciplinary learning, noting that its strong focus on energy, natural resources and technology positions it well to address both local and global challenges.

He also commended the university's commitment to diversity and equitable access, particularly efforts to increase female enrolment and support underrepresented students, stressing that diversity is a driver of innovation and sustainable solutions.

Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II encouraged the graduates to be bold and resilient, and to let integrity guide their decisions.

He reminded them that true excellence is measured by the impact they make in the lives of others.

Quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela, he said education remains the most powerful tool for changing the world, and expressed confidence that UENR graduates are ready to become agents of positive change.

The Best Graduating Student, Jennifer Addae, expressed appreciation for the support she received throughout her academic journey from lecturers, family and friends.

Established in 2011, UENR has grown into a key national institution for education, research and management in energy and natural resources.

With campuses in Sunyani and Dormaa Ahenkro, the university now operates nine schools and several specialised research centres, training scientists and technologists to serve Ghana and the wider world.