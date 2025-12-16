Nigeria: Nile University of Nigeria Contributes to the Honoris United Universities 2025 Impact Report Showcasing Human-Centered Ai Transformation in African Higher Education

ABUJA — Honoris United Universities, Africa's first and largest pan-African private higher education network, today announced the release of its fourth annual Impact Report, showcasing how the network is harnessing artificial intelligence to advance its mission Education for Impact across Africa.

Since its inception in 2017, Honoris has redefined higher education on the continent, now serving more than 115,000 students and transforming 1.5 million lives across 16 institutions. Framed around its six core impact pillars - Quality of Learning, Innovation, Employability, Communities, Sustainability, and Network - the 2025 Impact Report highlights how AI is being embedded across the student journey to enhance learning outcomes, expand access, and prepare graduates for the jobs of tomorrow with durable skills.

Practical examples across the network, such as REGENT Business School's Immersive Learning Centre, in South Africa, the Study Better AI learning assistant at Nile University in Nigeria, AI-powered student support agents like Zara in Mauritius and Nour in Tunisia, the AI-driven Course Creator at the Honoris Digital Division, and AI-personalized employability support in Morocco, demonstrate how technology is already improving teaching and learning. In assessment, AI is supporting efficient grading to increase the student experience and drive student success at scale.

Nile University of Nigeria has pioneered Study Better AI (hyperlink: https://www.studybetterai.com/), a personalized educational application that leverages artificial intelligence to simplify complex lecture materials and provide tailored academic support. Developed by a team of students and faculty from the Faculty of Computing, the app transforms how learners engage with their studies by offering smart content simplification, interactive file engagement, visual learning maps, and structured study sessions.

Early pilots have shown strong results, with more than 85 percent of users reporting improved comprehension, 70 percent noting greater study efficiency, and initial data indicating up to a 15 percent increase in test scores. With overwhelmingly positive feedback from over 90 percent of users, Study Better AI is poised to scale across Africa, empowering students to learn more efficiently, retain knowledge effectively, and achieve academic success.

Study Better AI Platform developed by students of Nile University of Nigeria

Dr. Jonathan Louw, Group CEO of Honoris United Universities, remarked: "This year's Honoris Impact Report marks a pivotal chapter in the Honoris journey. It is not only a record of our progress but a reflection of how our network of private higher education institutions is responding with urgency, thoughtfulness, and innovation to the opportunities and challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence in higher education. As we move forward, we remain anchored by our mission to increase access to quality, relevant education for lifetime success."

Highlighting Nile University's contributions as reflected in the newly released report, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dilli Dogo, FNAMed, DFMC, emphasized: "Nile University of Nigeria is committed to redefining education in Nigeria by graduating changemakers, creative thinkers, problem solvers and innovators who are well equipped with the expectations of the 21st century workforce."

As a participant in the United Nations Global Compact, the network reports on its contribution to 12 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), strengthening its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices as it expands access to quality higher education. For the third consecutive year, Honoris deepened its commitment to transparency and accountability through a rigorous assurance process with Deloitte, which independently verified key performance indicators including an 87% employability rate, 86% value-for-money, 1.5 million lives transformed, and 54% female students. These recognitions underscore the impact of Honoris' student-centric strategy.

Honoris remains steadfast in its ambition to transform two million lives by 2028. By aligning AI- enabled technologies with its six impact pillars, the network will continue to unlock new opportunities for students and societies across Africa, ensuring that AI supports its leaders, faculty, staff, and students to increase inclusion, access, and lifelong success, further cementing Honoris' role as a transformative force in higher education on the continent.

Explore the full Honoris Impact Report 2025 and learn more about the AI success stories across the network at www.honoris.net/impactreport

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.

Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 115,000+ students on 77 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions.

Honoris has transformed 1.5 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,300 employer partners. More than 520 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.

Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net