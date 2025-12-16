Nigeria: AYG - Nigeria Stuns Egypt to Claim Mixed Team Table Tennis Gold

Nigeria has secured a gold medal in table tennis at the ongoing 4th African Youth Games (AYG) in Angola, triumphing over the continent's powerhouse, Egypt, to become champions in the mixed team event late Monday evening.

The Nigerian mixed team, comprising Matthew Fabunmi and Ojo Favour, delivered a composed and dominant performance in the final, beating Egypt with a convincing 2-0 scoreline.

This victory not only secured the gold medal but also underscored Nigeria's burgeoning strength in youth table tennis.

A series of impressive victories marked Nigeria's path to the top of the podium.

The team initially defeated Tunisia in the quarter-finals to book their place in the semi-finals, before producing a spirited display to overcome Algeria in a tense and hard-fought encounter.

The gold medal ceremony added further significance to the achievement, with the Nigerian team receiving their medals from the President of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Gumel.

This victory over one of Africa's traditional table tennis giants highlights the promise of Nigeria's young athletes and reinforces the nation's commitment to excellence on the continental stage.