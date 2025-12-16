Nigeria: Reps Summon Dangote Refinery, Nmdpra Over Downstream Tensions

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources has invited Dangote Refinery and the NMDPRA to resolve disagreements threatening the downstream petroleum sector.

Chairman Ikenga Ugochinyere said after an emergency Abuja meeting on Monday that rising tensions could undermine the fragile stability recently achieved.

He said the committee must act swiftly, as efforts continue to stabilise supply, pricing and regulation in Nigeria's post-subsidy petroleum era.

"The key issue is the renewed tension arising from concerns and allegations raised by Alhaji Aliko Dangote against the NMDPRA.

"We are guarding hard-won stability; sustainable solutions require identifying critical issues, hence our invitation to Dangote and the NMDPRA leadership," he said.

He said petitions received cover import licence issuance and whether domestic refineries can meet Nigeria's daily petroleum demand.

Ugochinyere said all outstanding matters would be examined when refining and regulatory stakeholders appear before the committee. (NAN)