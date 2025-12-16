Nigeria: Blue Economy Not Complicated, but Badly Explained - Tinubu's Aide

The Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Mr Dada Olusegun, has said the blue economy is not as complex as many Nigerians perceive it to be, arguing that the real challenge lies in how it is communicated to the public.

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja ahead of the Blue Economy Investment Summit scheduled for March 9-11, 2026, in Lagos, Olusegun said social media offers the government a powerful opportunity to simplify maritime policies and connect them directly to the everyday realities of Nigerians, especially youths.

"The truth is that the blue economy is not complicated at all. We just explain it in complicated ways.

"Social media gives us a chance to break it down," he added.

Olusegun, who addressed journalists and policymakers, described media professionals as critical partners in governance, noting that no policy gains traction today without effective storytelling.

"If we are being honest, there is no policy today in Nigeria that moves without you helping it to move.

"Digital media is no longer an afterthought. It is central to governance," he noted.

According to him, one of the biggest hurdles facing the blue economy is public perception, stressing that many Nigerians disengage once they hear technical terms, even though maritime activities directly affect food prices, jobs and livelihoods.

"When people ask me on social media, 'How does this affect the price of rice?' that question is valid.

"Ports matter to the price of rice. Ships bring in what we eat, what we wear, and what we sell. If ports work better, costs come down," he added.

He argued that young Nigerians, who make up over 70 per cent of the population, are not opposed to information but are resistant to boring and overly technical communication.

"Young people do not hate information; they hate boring information.

"Our attention span is about 30 seconds. Instead of big grammar, show a short video of how goods move faster at the ports or a young Nigerian explaining logistics in 30 seconds,"he said.

Olusegun outlined five digital roadmaps to drive blue economy advocacy, including making maritime content more relatable, treating influencers as partners rather than mere amplifiers, telling stories in indigenous languages, and building online communities around opportunities such as training, jobs and scholarships.

He cited the Progressive Digital Media Summit held earlier in the year as proof that government engagement with the digital ecosystem yields results, noting that the conversations around the summit were organic, youth-driven and nationwide.

He also disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu holds weekly briefings with his media and digital team, where public feedback on government policies is reviewed.

"One thing about this administration is that it is not afraid to make mistakes or correct them.

"Valid complaints are escalated to the President, and policies are reviewed where necessary,"Olusegun said.

On youth employment, he stressed that many careers exist within the maritime sector that young Nigerians are largely unaware of, urging stakeholders to rebrand roles such as fishing, aquaculture and logistics in more aspirational ways.

"If we want this sector to survive beyond us, we must train the next generation and show them how they can benefit",. he said.

Also speaking at the parley, Chief Executive Officer of Maritime Innovations Hub, Princess Ronke Kosoko, said the organisation was created to serve as a rallying point for innovation, policy advocacy, education and investment within Nigeria's maritime ecosystem.

She explained that the Hub aims to connect governments, businesses and individuals, support maritime MSMEs, promote job creation and reposition Nigeria's maritime industry locally and globally for inclusive growth.

