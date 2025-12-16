Liberia: LBTS Graduates 54 Students

Paynesville City — The Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary (LBTS) headed by Rev. Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, on Sunday held its 43rd Commencement Convocation, graduating 54 students across certificate, undergraduate, and graduate programs, in a ceremony marked by deep spiritual reflection, strong calls to social engagement, and a renewed vision for advanced theological education in Liberia.

The graduating class comprised 29 students with Certificates in Theology; five (5) with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Religious Education; fifteen (15) with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theology; two (2) with Master of Arts degrees in Divinity (Leadership); one (1) with a Master of Arts degree in Pastoral Studies; and two (2) with Master of Arts degrees in Theology.

Delivering the commencement address, Professor Jeremy Newborn, representing the International Mission Board (IMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention, brought greetings "in the name of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," and reflected on the long-standing partnership between Southern Baptists and Liberian Baptists dating back to John Day, the first Southern Baptist missionary to Africa, who labored and died in Liberia.

Prof. Newborn recounted how that partnership gave birth to theological training centers and ultimately the establishment of LBTS, noting that the seminary remains a living testimony to decades of shared sacrifice, mission, and service. He also conveyed greetings from Dr. Darren Davis, leader of IMB's Sub-Saharan Africa work.

Addressing the graduates directly, Prof. Newborn praised their perseverance through financial hardship, family responsibilities, health challenges, and ministry demands. "You stand here today not merely as students who completed a course of study," he said, "but as men and women who have responded to the call of God with faithfulness and endurance."

Drawing from Philippians 4:8-13, he challenged graduates to resist the pressure in ministry to pursue the "grand, new, or extravagant," and instead remain steadfast in what is godly, true, honorable, and praiseworthy. Using a powerful illustration on repetition and faithfulness, he reminded the graduates that God delights in faithfulness, even when it appears monotonous to human eyes. "This moment," he stressed, "is not the end of your calling, but a new beginning."

The ceremony also featured a moving address by Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah, Valedictorian of the Graduate Class of 2025, who dedicated her success to her husband, H.E. Deacon Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., praising his unwavering love and support. Speaking under the theme "Prophesying Life to the Streets: A Mandate for Rehabilitation," she issued a passionate call for faith leaders to confront Liberia's growing drug crisis.

She warned that drug addiction is eroding the nation's youth and future leadership, likening Liberia's condition to the Valley of Dry Bones in Ezekiel 37. "If our theology cannot work on the streets and in the ghettos," she declared, "then it will not work in the pulpits." She urged the Church to replace judgment with compassion and to actively engage in rehabilitation and restoration.

Meanwhile, Frank J. Davis, Valedictorian of the Undergraduate Class of 2025, reflected on the academic, spiritual, and personal growth forged at LBTS. He described the seminary as a place that shaped ministers, leaders, and servants of God, emphasizing humility, surrender to the Holy Spirit, and lifelong bonds formed through shared worship, prayer, and study.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., Chairman of the Board congratulated the graduates for completing a rigorous journey of theological formation. He charged them to preach, teach, and serve with integrity, courage, and humility, noting that the gospel they carry is "good news for the hungry, the poor, the hurting, the marginalized, and the oppressed."

Amb. Kemayah further announced a major milestone in the seminary's future: the unanimous approval of plans to commence doctoral (PhD) studies in September 2027, positioning LBTS as a premier center for advanced theological scholarship in Liberia and the region.

He expressed hope that members of the Class of 2025 would return as the first doctoral cohort.

Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr., President of the Liberia Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention (LBM&EC), reminded graduates that education is not merely about knowledge, but the shaping of character rooted in the fear of the Lord. He encouraged them to lead with compassion, courage, and service, addressing poverty, injustice, and social division through faith-informed leadership.

In his closing remarks, Rev. Dr. Momolu A. Massaquoi, President of LBTS, expressed gratitude to the Board of Trustees, administration, staff, and students for their resilience and commitment to excellence. He announced that LBTS will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, 50 years of theological education in 2026, describing it as a moment of reflection, gratitude, and renewed dedication to the seminary's mission.

Additional remarks were delivered by Prof. John Kpaleh Jusu, Director of Mesa Global Africa and Baccalaureate Speaker, who reminded graduates that while one academic journey has ended, a new chapter of service and leadership has begun.

As the Class of 2025 transitions from students to servant-leaders, the 43rd Commencement Convocation of the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary resounded with a unified message: remain faithful to God's call, engage society with compassion and courage, and proclaim the gospel not only in word, but in transformative action.