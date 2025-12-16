Nigeria: ADC Not Planning to Hold State, LG Congresses - David Mark

16 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Boluwaji Obahopo

The African Democratic Congress has said it was not planning to hold any state and Local government congresses of the party for now.

The party was reacting to a publication in which the National chairman of the party, Senator David Mark, was quoted as directing the party members to hold their state and local government Congress to elect new members, saying the publication was the figment of the imagination of the writer.

In a statement made available to newsmen and jointly signed by Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Kogi

State Chairman of the party and Chairman, ADC Chairmen's Forum

,and Hon. Kennedy Odion, Edo State ADC Chairman and Secretary, ADC Chairmen's Forum, it said the forum met with the National chairman of the party on Monday, but was surprised that the statement in the publication was forged and did not emanate from the party.

The statement reads: "The leadership of the Chairmen's Forum of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), led by Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, met with the National Chairman of the party, His Excellency, Senator David Mark.

"During the meeting, the National Chairman stated categorically that the publication calling for state/ local government Congresses of the party published in one newspaper did not originate from his office. He further confirmed that he neither authorized nor had prior knowledge of the document, and that it was unknown to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

"Therefore, the said publication is illegal, invalid, and of no effect whatsoever, and should be completely disregarded. All party members, stakeholders, and the general public are hereby advised to disregard the publication

"Accordingly, any claims, notices, or insinuations contained therein suggesting that congresses will be held across the states of the Federation for the ADC at the local government and state levels

are false and should be disregarded in their entirety.

"We, however, wish to use this medium to reiterate our unalloyed loyalty to the Senator David Mark-led National Working Committee and our commitment to the party's success in all the upcoming elections, including the 2027 general elections," the statement added.

