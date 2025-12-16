Nigeria: Lagos Govt Rewards 177 Public Servants With Cars, Cash Gifts for Excellence

The Lagos State government presented the gifts to reward excellence in the state's public service.

The Lagos State Government has rewarded 177 outstanding public servants with five brand new cars and a total of N165.5 million in cash, as part of efforts to promote excellence and consistency in service delivery.

Gboyega Akosile, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, announced the rewards on Tuesday.

According to him, Governor Sanwo-Olu presented the awards to the beneficiaries during the 2025 'Mr Governor's Luncheon' at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, which brought together top-performing staff from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), Local Government Areas (LGAs), and Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

Mr Akosile said five senior civil servants won brand new cars through a raffle draw, while the remaining 94 in the senior category received N1 million each. In the junior category, five staff members received N5 million each, and 73 others got N500,000 apiece.

During the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced the promotion of Toyin Anjous-Ademuyiwa, Director-General of the Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, to Permanent Secretary.

He presented N10 million to staff members of the office in recognition of their efforts to raise Lagos' profile nationally and internationally.

Speaking at the luncheon, the governor urged public servants to remain diligent and committed to high standards.

"The recognition of outstanding officers is a deliberate effort to reward excellence and encourage consistency in service delivery," he said.

He added that achievements across the state were the result of collective effort, stressing that public service remains central to effective governance and development.

Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, said the 177 awardees were selected through a rigorous and transparent process from 312 nominations submitted by various MDAs.

He commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his "unwavering support, leadership, and commitment to the welfare of public servants" and encouraged staff to exhibit "a high sense of responsibility, diligence, and commitment to duty."

The luncheon marked the grand finale of the 2025 Public Service Week, which featured medical screenings, fitness walks, donations to children with disabilities, long-service awards, a government lecture, and talent competitions.

The awards underscore Lagos State's ongoing efforts to motivate civil servants, promote excellence in public service, and recognise individuals and teams who contribute significantly to governance and development initiatives.