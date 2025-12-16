Nigeria: Supreme Court Confirms Former CJN Tanko Muhammad's Death

The Supreme Court has confirmed the death of former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Tanko Muhammad.

A statement from the Director of Information and Public Relations of the court, Festus Akande, said Mr Muhammad passed away in the early hours of Tuesday.

The statement, which is scanty in details, said Mr Muhammad died aged 72, although his 72nd birthday, based on his 31 December 1953 date of birth in his profile on the Supreme Court's website, is still 15 days away.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Muhammad, who assumed office in January 2019, after his predecessor, Walter Onnoghen was controversially suspended from office by then-President Muhammadu Buhari controversially. Mr Onnoghen never returned from the suspension.

After three years and five months in office, Mr Muhammad abruptly resigned on health grounds in June 2022.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Tuesday that Mr Muhammad resigned 18 months before reaching his official retirement age of 70, which he only clocked on 31 December 2023.

Mr Muhammad, who hailed from Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State, was Nigeria's 17th chief justice. Two CJNs have succeeded him since he left office in 2022.

Paying tribute to him, the Supreme Court noted "his remarkable contributions" to include "strengthening the appellate system and procedural efficiency, advocating for the professional development of Judges and Judicial staff, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within the judiciary."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the Nigerian public. We pray that his legacy of integrity, humility, and dedication continues to inspire all who serve the nation's justice system," the statement added.

Read the Supreme Court's full statement below:

OFFICE OF THE DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION & PUBLIC RELATIONS

SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA

16 DECEMBER, 2025

PRESS STATEMENT

SUPREME COURT LOSES FORMER CJN IBRAHIM TANKO

The Supreme Court of Nigeria announces with profound sorrow the passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko, the 17th Chief Justice of Nigeria, who died in the early hours of today, Tuesday, 16th December, 2025 at the age of 72 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Tanko's tenure as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 2019 to 2022 was marked by an unwavering commitment to the rule of law, judicial independence, and the fair administration of justice. His keen intellect and compassionate demeanour earned him the respect of judges, lawyers, and citizens alike, as his contributions have indelibly shaped Nigeria's legal landscape.

The court pays tribute to his remarkable contributions, which include: strengthening the appellate system and procedural efficiency, advocating for the professional development of Judges and Judicial staff, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability within the judiciary.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the judiciary, and the Nigerian public. We pray that his legacy of integrity, humility, and dedication continues to inspire all who serve the nation's justice system.

May his soul rest in peace.

SIGNED:

DR AKANDE FESTUS

DIRECTOR OF INFORMATION AND PUBLIC RELATIONS