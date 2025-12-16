Ghana: Supreme Court Suspends Kpandai Election Rerun

By a unanimous decision, the Supreme Court on Tuesday halted the upcoming parliamentary re-run election in Kpandai, Northern Region.

The court presided over by Justice Gabriel Scott- Pwamang said it has to determine a pending certiorari application filed by Matthew Nyindam, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate before the election could be conducted.

The Supreme Court also directed the legal team of Matthew Nyindam to serve Court processes on the National Democratic Congress candidate through substituted service.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned to January 13, 2026.

It is recalled that the High Court in Tamale quashed the December 7 Parliamentary election and ordered the re-run of the election.

More soon