Liberia: Teach for Liberia Entrepreneurship Contest Names Abigail Togba Winner

-- Teach For Liberia has concluded its Nation Building Social Entrepreneurship Venture Competition, awarding top honors to alumna Abigail S. Togba for her environmentally focused business, Revive Wear Liberia, organizers announced.

The competition, designed to support Teach For Liberia alumni with socially driven business ideas, brought together four entrepreneurs who pitched ventures aimed at addressing pressing national challenges through innovation and sustainability.

Togba's winning venture, Revive Wear Liberia, tackles Liberia's growing textile waste problem by recycling and reusing discarded clothing and fabric materials. The initiative seeks to reduce environmental pollution while creating sustainable livelihood opportunities within local communities.

As the overall winner, Togba will receive US$500 in seed funding to support the development and scaling of her business. Judges cited the venture's clear identification of a national problem, practical implementation strategy, alignment with Liberia's development priorities, scalability potential, and Togba's confident and compelling presentation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Other alumni participants also presented social enterprises during the pitching session. Upton Yates showcased Komaton Printing Press, a venture providing general printing services to support communication and branding needs for businesses and institutions. Solomon P. Davis presented RISE, a social enterprise dedicated to advancing girls' education and expanding access to learning opportunities. Jerry Kwenah pitched Integrated Agriculture Solution, an agricultural venture focused on improving food production, promoting sustainable farming practices, and supporting smallholder farmers.

Organizers said an anonymous donor provided financial assistance to the three non-winning participants to help cover business registration costs, ensuring that all presented ventures can proceed formally and legally.

In addition, all four entrepreneurs will receive ongoing professional mentorship, including technical guidance and strategic support to strengthen their ventures and expand their impact.

Teach For Liberia said the competition reflects its commitment to nurturing leaders who extend their influence beyond the classroom and contribute to Liberia's social and economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship.