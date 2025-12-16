Nigeria: NPFL - Finidi Expresses Mixed Feelings As Rivers United Grind Out Another Win

Despite the numbers painting a picture of control and consistency, Finidi was honest enough to admit that the performance itself never truly settled.

Rivers United continued their relentless march at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League, but even victory could not completely satisfy head coach Finidi George.

A 1-0 home win over Wikki Tourists at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium pushed the Pride of Rivers two points clear at the summit of the NPFL table, yet the performance left their manager searching for clarity rather than celebration.

In a game that promised much but delivered little in fluency or tempo, it was Taofeek Otaniyi who once again made the difference. The midfielder produced a moment of pure quality in the 19th minute, delicately lobbing the Wikki goalkeeper after timing his run perfectly to meet a cross from Samson Obi. It proved decisive.

That single strike sealed Rivers United's ninth league win of the season, extended their unbeaten run to nine straight matches, and underlined their defensive dominance -- an 11th clean sheet in just 16 games, with only one defeat recorded all campaign.

Yet despite the numbers painting a picture of control and consistency, Finidi was honest enough to admit that the performance itself never truly settled.

"For me, quite mixed feelings, you know, I can't really say where the game was moving to," the former Super Eagles winger said after the match.

"It was off and on, you know, there was no steady pace, yeah, in the game.

"We were quite happy with the three points, but the game proper, I can't really pick moments where we controlled and dominated the game."

It was a rare moment of public introspection from a coach whose team have mastered the art of winning ugly this season. Rivers United have not always dazzled, but they have been ruthlessly efficient; squeezing results, protecting leads, and punishing opponents with isolated moments of quality.

Finidi admitted that the unease lingered long after the final whistle, especially following a second half that drifted without authority.

"For me, I'm happy that we won, but kind of strange feelings that I have, you know, after the match," he continued.

"In the second half, we played it just. So, coming here, we see that ups and downs, being controlled the match. At the point, we were struggling, you know, so, things like this can happen."

That struggle, however, never translated into concession. Rivers United held firm once again, showcasing the resilience and organisation that have become hallmarks of their title push. It is this ability to survive difficult moments that has separated them from the chasing pack.

With the NPFL season tightening and pressure mounting at the top, Rivers United have shown they can win even when rhythm and dominance are absent; a trait often associated with champions.

What's next

Attention now turns to Kano, where Rivers United face Barau FC on Friday, 19 December, in a rescheduled Matchday 5 fixture. Another win there would further strengthen their grip on the summit, mixed feelings or not.