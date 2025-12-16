Liberia: Palala Health Center Becomes Regional Oxygen Hub

Palala Health Center in Bong County has been transformed into a major regional oxygen hub following the formal handover of a state-of-the-art Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Generation Plant by UNICEF to Liberia's Ministry of Health, marking a significant step in strengthening the country's health system.

The handover ceremony, held on Friday, 12 December 2025, brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Health, UNICEF, Aptech, local authorities, traditional leaders, and health workers. The facility is designed to serve three counties--Bong, Lofa and Nimba--providing a steady and reliable supply of medical oxygen to hospitals and clinics across the region.

Funding for the Oxygen Plant Project was mobilized by UNICEF through Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator - Strategic Financing Facility( ACT-A SFF)

Speaking at the event, UNICEF's Representative in Liberia, Andrew Brooks, said the Covid-19 pandemic exposed critical gaps in oxygen availability, both globally and nationally, underscoring the urgent need for resilient and sustainable health infrastructure. He noted that UNICEF's investment in Palala reflects a broader commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to lifesaving oxygen, particularly for mothers, newborns, and critically ill patients.

According to the UNICEF Representative, At full capacity, the PSA Oxygen Plant can produce 18 cubic metres of medical oxygen per hour. Its installation was completed alongside comprehensive training for technical and biomedical staff, covering electrical, mechanical, and operational maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.

He disclosed that the facility is powered by a robust solar energy system comprising 208 solar panels and 44 high-capacity batteries, delivering up to 250 kilowatt-hours. A standby generator has also been installed, with staff trained in its operation and maintenance to guarantee uninterrupted service during emergencies.

Brooks told the Daily Observer that UNICEF also provided a customized oxygen distribution truck and 200 oxygen cylinders to strengthen supply chains and improve access to oxygen in remote health facilities. Essential civil works were completed to improve the plant's housing structure, while full electrical rewiring was carried out to enhance safety and efficiency.

He mentioned that the total support package for the Palala project included civil works valued at 99,783 US dollars, the PSA plant with installation, training, and warranty at 370,000 dollars, an oxygen distribution truck costing 59,200 dollars, and solar system installation worth 132,000 dollars.

Beyond Palala, the UNICEF Representative also disclosed that UNICEF's support to Liberia's oxygen infrastructure extends nationwide. He said at JDJ Hospital in Monrovia, a medical gas piping system valued at 95,000 dollars has been installed, allowing oxygen to be delivered directly to patients' bedsides. At the JFK Medical Center, solar system installation works worth 132,200 dollars are nearing completion, with pre-testing finalized and end-user training and commissioning underway.

Brooks added that the program also addresses longstanding challenges in medical waste management. With funding from USAID, UNICEF partnered with the Ministry of Health to install 15 high-temperature Addfield incinerators across 14 counties, at a cost of more than 611,000 dollars. He admitted that between June and July 2025, nearly 200 healthcare workers received hands-on training in operations, maintenance, and waste management, alongside the establishment of facility-level monitoring systems.

Liberia's Health Minister, Dr Louise M. Kpoto, speaking during the occasion described the handover as a "significant milestone" for the health sector, praising UNICEF for its sustained partnership and support. "When there is no oxygen, lives are lost," she said. "The presence of oxygen strengthens our health system and improves service delivery. This contribution is truly lifesaving."

Dr Kpoto also commended community leaders for their continued support to health facilities, noting that community involvement remains essential to the survival and growth of Liberia's health sector.

Bong County Administrator Sam B. Elliott spoke on behalf of Bong county Superintendent where he appreciated the government of President Joseph Nyamah Boakai for the many developmental initiatives through effective partnership. On the maintenance of the facility, Mr. Elliott admonished the leadership to take the oxygen plant as their own and take proper care of it to save lives.

For his part, Kpaai District Commissioner, James T. Kpoquoi, receiving the key to the facility on behalf of that of the citizens of Kpaai recalled attending the groundbreaking of the project in December 2022 and assured that the facility would be protected, maintained, and used strictly for its intended purpose.

Meanwhile, Arin Kerkulah, Officer-in-Charge of Palala Clinic, acknowledged that the plant will ease longstanding oxygen shortages and dramatically improve care for patients across the three counties.

She at the same time extended commendations to the government of President Joseph Nyamah Boakai for his efforts towards building a stranger health ministry across Liberia, assuring proper maintenance of the facility.

As the facility was formally dedicated and handed over, UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to continued collaboration with the Ministry of Health. The Palala Oxygen Plant stands as a symbol of what sustained partnerships can achieve--laying the foundation for a safer, stronger, and more resilient health system for Liberia's future.