Liberia: Thinker's Village Launches Watch Team to Tackle Robbery, Drug Abuse

Residents of the Thinker's Village Community have taken a decisive step in strengthening community safety with the official launch of its Community Watch Team, aimed at curbing rising incidents of robbery, drug abuse, and social disorder in the neighborhood.

The induction ceremony took place on Saturday at the Global Deliverance Ministry Church in Block D, Zone 2 Community, drawing local leaders, residents, and representatives of the Community Watch Forum.

The event was presided over by the National Chair of the Community Watch Forum of the Republic of Liberia, I. Nyenati Kaffey, Sr., who warned that the success of the Watch Team would depend on integrity, vigilance, and strict adherence to ethical standards.

"Do not compromise crime," Kaffey declared. "We cannot arrest criminals today and then turn around tomorrow to commercialize their crimes. The safety of your community rests in your hands."

Kaffey emphasized the importance of community policing as a proven model for crime prevention, noting that research conducted in the United States in the 1970s and 1980s revealed that policing without active community involvement leaves critical gaps.

"The only way a community or a country can be safe is when the community and the police work together," he said. "Police working alone have gaps, but when the community is involved, sensitive information is shared and crime is prevented."

He highlighted Liberia's adoption of community policing in 2004 under the Ministry of Justice and explained that the Community Watch Forum--formerly the Community Policing Forum--has established a presence in all 15 counties, collaborating with traditional leaders, the Liberia National Police, immigration, the Drug Enforcement Agency, and community-based organizations.

Kaffey clarified the role of Watch Team members, stressing that they are not law enforcement officers but act as a bridge between the community and national security institutions. He urged members to report crime, drug-related activity, and immigration violations promptly, while maintaining neutrality and avoiding confrontation.

"You are not the police, you are not immigration, and you are not DEA," Kaffey said. "But you are their representatives in the community. When it is a crime, you report it. When it is drugs, you report it. When it is immigration, you report it."

He further urged the inclusion of more women in the Watch Team, citing their ability to detect and report suspicious behavior early. "Watch Forum does not discriminate," Kaffey said. "But there is a need to involve more women. Women are observant. They can detect, determine, and report suspicious behavior early."

Drawing from crime prevention theory, Kaffey explained that criminal activity requires desire, skill, and opportunity, and that community vigilance is critical to denying criminals that opportunity. He also stressed that members should prioritize personal safety during patrols.

"Even if a criminal has the desire and the skill, when he sees people standing and watching, he will not have the opportunity," Kaffey said. "Do not expose yourselves to danger. When you see someone stronger than you, back off and call for support."

Christopher Beh-Bailey, Chairman of Thinker's Village Community, described the Watch Team as a vital response to the community's growing security challenges. "This Watch Team was established because of repeated robbery, drug peddling, and the intrusion of drug-addicted youths into our community," he said. He stressed that the Watch Team represents the community's first line of defense and a crucial partner to national security agencies.

"They are more than volunteers," Beh-Bailey said. "They know the heartbeat of this community. Their presence deters criminals and reassures families."

Cllr. Asatu Bah-Kenneh, Chair of the Thinker's Village Watch Team Board and former Chief of Community Services of the Liberia National Police, assured members of the board's full support. "We are taking ownership of this process," Bah-Kenneh said. "We have provided uniforms, whistles, flashlights, communication tools, ID cards, and certificates." She noted ongoing needs such as insurance, transportation, and emergency response resources, appealing for broader community and institutional assistance.

"These people are sacrificing their time and safety," she said. "If you start something, you must finish it."

The ceremony concluded with the formal induction of all Watch Team members and board officials. Kaffey reiterated his call for discipline, ethics, and transparency, urging members to uphold the principles of integrity and community service. Community leaders expressed confidence that the strengthened Watch Team will reduce crime, enhance trust, and position Thinker's Village as a model for community-led security initiatives in Liberia.