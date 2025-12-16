Liberia: LNBA Honors Top Judges and Counselors

The Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) has recognized four judges and two counselors for outstanding performance in the administration of justice during the opening of its recently concluded convention in Ganta.

Outgoing LNBA President Cllr. Bornor Varmah presented certificates of recognition to the honorees, describing them as "High Performing Judges" and acknowledging their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

Among those honored was Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court 'A', who has served the judiciary for 20 years. Judge Willie rose through the ranks from Stipendiary Magistrate to Circuit Judge, earning accolades for his exemplary courtroom management.

Judge Goida A. Bonah Elliott, the only female honoree, was admitted as Attorney at Law in 2004 and as Counselor at Law in 2007, later commissioned as judge in April 2023. She was recognized for her swift rise in the judiciary and outstanding service.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Judge Peter W. Gbenewelleh, a seasoned jurist with 37 years of experience, began his career as a research assistant at the Supreme Court after graduating from the University of Liberia in 1988. He became Resident Judge of the 12th Judicial Circuit Court of Grand Kru County in 2005.

Judge J. Bioma Konto, a long-serving Circuit Judge of the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County, was also honored for his extensive service across multiple counties.

The certificates presented read: "In acknowledgment of your exceptional courtroom administration and high performance as a circuit judge over the past years, your dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law are highly commendable. Continue your hard work and strive for excellence."

In addition to judges, two counselors at law were recognized as "Senior Counselors." Cllr. Milton D. Taylor, a graduate of the University of Liberia and Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, has a distinguished career including service as Stipendiary Magistrate, treasurer and Executive Council Member of the LNBA, and founder of Taylor and Associates Law Office.

Cllr. G. Wiefued Alfred Sayeh, also honored as Senior Counselor, holds a BSc in Economics from the University of Liberia and a law degree from Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. He has served as Secretary of the LNBA and as President of the Grand Kru Bar from 2011 to 2017.

This recognition marks the first time in many years that the LNBA has formally honored judges or counselors for their professional contributions. The criteria used to select the honorees were not fully disclosed, but Chief Justice Yarmin Gbainsaye suggested that future Supreme Court recognitions will consider factors such as punctuality, case management, handling of cases, and time spent in office.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The LNBA's initiative underscores a growing emphasis on rewarding excellence and promoting high standards within Liberia's judiciary and legal profession.