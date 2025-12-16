Liberia: AGI Urges Govt to Prioritize Local Farmers

The Chief Executive Officer of the Americans Global Industries (AGI) Group of Companies Incorporated, Gabriel Roberts, has called on the Liberian government to implement policy reforms that ensure fair treatment for local farmers, warning that current practices are undermining Liberian-owned agricultural businesses.

Roberts made the remarks during the official opening of the 2025 National Agriculture Fair in Ganta, expressing concern over what he described as the Ministry of Agriculture's continued neglect of smallholder farmers and indigenous enterprises in favor of large foreign agribusinesses.

"Current policies and actions within the agriculture sector are favoring large foreign-owned farming companies, including Jetty and Firestone, at the expense of local enterprises," Roberts said.

He alleged that Agriculture Minister Alexander Nuateh has consistently aligned with major foreign agricultural companies while sidelining Liberian businesses that are striving to grow, contribute to national food security, and provide employment for thousands of citizens.

"Such practices are gradually pushing indigenous agricultural businesses out of the sector, weakening local production and undermining the livelihoods of thousands of farmers," Roberts warned.

Roberts emphasized that Liberia's long-term economic development is at stake, noting that agriculture remains the backbone of the national economy. He stressed that the sector should be driven primarily by Liberian entrepreneurs and farmers to ensure sustainable growth.

"The continued marginalization of local farmers could discourage investment, reduce productivity, and deepen poverty in rural communities," he added.

The Americans Global Industries CEO also called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to closely review the operations of the Ministry of Agriculture and consider leadership changes where necessary, in order to realign the sector with national interests.

"The Ministry's current direction does not reflect the aspirations of Liberian farmers, nor does it promote the growth of local enterprises," Roberts said.

Roberts further criticized the recent Agriculture Fair in Ganta, describing it as poorly coordinated. He attributed this to the strained working relationship between Minister Nuateh and Liberian farmers, which he said has hindered effective engagement with local stakeholders.

Despite the challenges, Roberts encouraged Liberian farmers to remain resilient and committed to their work.

"Americans Global Industries Group of Companies, along with other Liberian-owned enterprises, will continue to advocate for fair treatment, policy reform, and stronger support systems aimed at improving the welfare and productivity of local farmers nationwide," he said.

Roberts' statements highlight growing concerns among Liberian agricultural stakeholders about the dominance of foreign agribusinesses and the need for a national policy shift that prioritizes local farmers. He called on government authorities to ensure that Liberian-owned businesses are empowered to contribute fully to food security, employment, and the country's economic development.

"Agriculture is the backbone of Liberia's economy. It is imperative that local farmers are given the tools, support, and fair opportunities to thrive, rather than being sidelined by foreign interests," Roberts concluded.