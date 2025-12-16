Liberia: Lavoisier Julu Eyes Grand Kru District #1 Seat

With barely four years and few weeks to the 2029 Presidential and Legislative elections, a son of Juduken, Lavoisier Julu,has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Representative for District No. 1, Grand Kru County in that elections.

In a statement made at a well attended meeting Sunday with the Wedabo community, Julu outlined his qualifications and experience, including his work as Chief of Office Staff to Senator Albert T. Chie, and his educational background in Mass Communication, Political Science, and Law.

Julu emphasized his commitment to continuing the development initiatives started by Senator Chie, and highlighted his understanding of the needs of the people of Grand Kru County, gained through his work in the Senator's office.

The declaration is in line with the political tradition of Grand Kru County, where aspirants meet with their quarters, towns, and sections before proceeding to other areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Julu's declaration was made in the presence of hundreds of sons and daughters of Wedabo Community and he plans to follow the same process in Grand Kru County next year.

"I am here to declare my intention to contest for the position of Representative, District #1, Grand Kru County. I look forward to your support as we work collectively to advance this vision," Julu said.

Julu holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication and Political Science from the University of Liberia, and a law degree from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law.