Liberia: Farmers Protest 'Unfair' Selection

Discrepancies and dissatisfaction overshadowed this year's National Agriculture Fair in Nimba County, as several leading farmers protested what they described as "unfair" selection of winners. The event, designed to celebrate Liberia's agricultural sector, became a platform for complaints about the award process and recognition of actual producers.

Mr. Ezekiel Sayetee, Executive Director of the vegetable farming group Say No To Hunger, expressed frustration at the awards, alleging that many winners were not genuine producers. "The selection of this year's winners was done unjustly," Sayetee said. "Some of those selected don't even have a proper garden or farm. They purchased items from producers and displayed them as their own."

He called on the Ministry of Agriculture and the award committee to verify production before recognizing farmers. "Some of the winners got the products from us because we had surpluses in our warehouse," he explained. "We spent all our time on the farm producing large quantities of vegetables, yet we were left out, while those who do not farm properly were chosen."

Other leading agricultural groups, including Gbadin Agrobusiness Inc., SHED, and LIFADCO, were similarly left out of the awards, despite their substantial contributions to Liberia's food production. One farmer, identified as Othello, said, "Our group was not chosen. Only those with small farms were selected, which is unfair to hardworking farmers who contributed significantly to the fair."

Some attendees also criticized the overall turnout, noting that this year's fair was less attended compared to last year's in Kakata, which had drawn large crowds eager to purchase farm produce. An agriculture expert, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested that future fairs adopt a tiered system similar to Ghana's, where winners at the district level advance to county competitions and then to the national stage. "This approach encourages competition, ensures fairness, and increases participation," the expert said.

High product prices also drew concern. Klay, a farmer from Sinoe County, noted, "We spent a lot to bring our produce here, and what the government offers doesn't cover our expenses."

Despite the controversies, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai lauded the efforts of Liberian farmers during the fair. "Liberia has the soil and people to work, but what is required now is agricultural empowerment," he said. Jokingly, he added, "If you put your finger in the soil for a while, it will start germinating," emphasizing the richness of Liberian land.

The President highlighted the fair as a celebration of hard work, resilience, and creativity. "Every year, the National Agriculture Fair reminds us that the future we dreamed of is already taking root in the work of our farmers and communities," he said. Boakai, reflecting on his own experience as Agriculture Minister, expressed empathy for the challenges faced by farmers, from long working hours to high import costs. "I've seen your strength, innovation, and determination," he added.

Financial support and access to loans were other pressing concerns raised by farmers. Victor Young, proprietor of Agrolife Food Processing in Margibi County, called for more flexible lending arrangements. "Banks should provide long-term loans, at least six months to one year, to enable farmers to market, brand, and expand their businesses," he said. "Giving $5,000 today and demanding repayment immediately is not sustainable."

Amid the disputes, the top prize was awarded to Healthy Road - Liberia, a group that started from a backyard operation and has since grown to 30 members. Acting head Naome Bolo received a mini rice mill and other equipment to support production and processing. The group primarily focuses on nutritional foods, including planting crops for chips and chocolate-making, though the extent of their cultivation practices remains unclear.

As the fair concluded, questions remained regarding the criteria used to select winners, with many farmers demanding greater transparency to ensure that awards recognize genuine production rather than mere presentation.

The 2025 National Agriculture Fair, graced by President Boakai, international partners including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), and the Chinese Ambassador, highlighted both the promise and challenges of Liberia's agricultural sector. While it celebrated the nation's rich soil and hardworking farmers, concerns over fairness, financing, and participation underscored the need for reforms to ensure equitable recognition and support for all Liberian farmers.