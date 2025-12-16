West Africa: Sunu Assurances Liberia Md Elected Chairman of Ecowas Brown Card Council of Bureaux

In a historic achievement for Liberia and the West African insurance sector, Habib Dia, Managing Director of SUNU Assurances Liberia and Chairman of the ECOWAS Brown Card National Bureau of Liberia, has been elected Chairman of the Council of Bureaux of the ECOWAS Brown Card, representing the West African sub-region.

The ceremony took place at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, attended by Vice President, Jeremiah K. Koung, the Minister of Transport, other high-ranking government officials, regional delegates, and key stakeholders from the insurance and transport sectors.

Having previously served as Vice Chairman, Mr. Dia's election is a testament to his outstanding leadership and the growing recognition of Liberia's pivotal role in regional insurance governance.

A Distinguished Leader in Finance and Insurance

Mr. Dia brings more than a decade of experience across Africa and Europe in finance, auditing, and insurance management. As Managing Director of SUNU Assurances Liberia, he oversees strategic development, corporate governance, and operational performance at one of the country's leading insurance companies.

His previous roles include Group Financial Controller at the SUNU Group, managing financial reporting for over thirty subsidiaries in seventeen African countries. Earlier in his career, he served with Ernst & Young Côte d'Ivoire as a Senior Financial Auditor, and with EIC Corporation, focusing on portfolio management and financial analysis within the WAEMU capital market.

Mr. Dia holds an Executive MBA in General Management from IAE Paris Sorbonne, a Master's in Accounting, Control and Audit from ESCAE Niamey, a Master's in Accounting and Financial Techniques from Université Félix Houphouët-Boigny, and a Bachelor's Degree in Management Sciences from FUPA, Abidjan. Fluent in English and French, he is recognized as part of a new generation of African leaders committed to innovation, governance, and talent development.

A Vision for the Brown Card Scheme

During his endorsement speech, Mr. Dia warmly welcomed delegates from across West Africa, celebrating Liberia's privilege as host of the 41st Annual General Meeting of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme. He highlighted the significance of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary, noting the Brown Card Scheme, established in 1982, as a practical instrument for regional integration - ensuring the safety and protection of motorists and traders crossing borders.

Addressing the AGM theme, "Strengthening the Governance and Operational Structures of the ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme through Digital Transformation and Examination of the Legal Framework", Mr. Dia underscored the critical need for digital innovation, robust governance, and legal modernization:

"The Brown Card Scheme must not only adapt to change, it must lead the change. Our operational structures must be transparent, efficient, and harmonized across member states. We must embrace digital transformation not as an option, but as an imperative to make the Scheme faster, smarter, and more responsive to citizens' needs."

He commended the Council of Bureaux, the Secretary-General, National Bureaux, development partners, insurers, and stakeholders for their dedication to strengthening the Scheme.

Concrete Steps Toward Modernization

Mr. Dia outlined actionable steps to ensure the Brown Card remains relevant and effective:

Full implementation of the Electronic Brown Card System to ensure interoperability and traceability.

Strengthening data governance and cybersecurity frameworks.

Reviewing and harmonizing legal instruments and protocols guiding operations.

Building capacity across all National Bureaux to sustain these transformations.

"Our goal is simple: to ensure that the ECOWAS Brown Card remains fit for purpose in a digital and interconnected West Africa," he emphasized.

Liberia's Role as Host Nation

Highlighting Liberia's resilience and commitment to regional cooperation, Mr. Dia described Monrovia as a city of renewal, opportunity, and hospitality, confident that the AGM would yield outcomes advancing the Brown Card's modernization and reinforcing its role in ECOWAS integration.

Concluding, he said: "As we celebrate ECOWAS at 50, let us take pride in our collective achievements, but also renew our resolve to strengthen the foundations that will carry us into the next fifty years. The Brown Card is more than a policy instrument; it is a promise of protection, cooperation, and shared progress."

A Milestone for Liberia and the Region

Mr. Dia's election represents a significant milestone for SUNU Assurances Liberia, the Liberian insurance sector, and West African regional collaboration. Under his leadership, the ECOWAS Brown Card is poised to become digitally advanced, legally robust, and institutionally strong, enhancing cross-border insurance management and furthering regional economic integration.