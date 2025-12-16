Liberia: NPHIL Concludes Annual Review

The National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) has concluded its Annual Review 2025, which brought together senior leadership, technical teams, and directors to assess institutional performance and outline priorities for the year ahead. As part of the exercise, NPHIL has presented a set of strategic recommendations to its Board of Directors for consideration and approval.

The Annual Review serves as an essential platform for reflection on achievements, challenges, and lessons learned across NPHIL's core programs, including disease surveillance, public health emergency preparedness, laboratory systems strengthening, risk communication, health promotion, and workforce development.

Speaking during the review, the Interim Director-General, Dr. Sia Wata Camanor, emphasized NPHIL's commitment to strengthening Liberia's public health system through evidence-based planning and accountable leadership. She noted that the recommendations submitted to the Board are grounded in data, operational realities, and the evolving public health landscape.

"These recommendations reflect our resolve to build a stronger, more resilient public health institution," Dr. Camanor said. "They will help guide our priorities, improve coordination, and ensure that NPHIL continues to deliver on its mandate to protect the health and well-being of the Liberian people."

Key recommendations presented to the Board include:

Enhancing national disease surveillance and real-time reporting systems

Strengthening laboratory capacity and expanding diagnostic capabilities

Improving emergency preparedness and response coordination

Expanding community-based health promotion and risk communication

Investing in workforce development and continuous training

Scaling research and data-driven decision-making across all divisions

Improving institutional governance, and resource mobilization

Members of the Board of Directors commended the leadership and staff of NPHIL for their dedication and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Institute's operational and strategic goals.

Also during the annual retreat, the institute Strategic Plan 2025-2029 was launched. The Strategic Plan represents a major step toward positioning NPHIL as a leading national public health institution aligned with global standards. Its successful implementation is expected to contribute significantly to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Liberians.