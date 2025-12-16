Liberia: Tarnue's Late Penalty Seals Crucial Victory

Watanga FC cemented their position at the summit of the LFA First Division League table with a dramatic 2-1 home victory over strong contenders Heaven Eleven on Thursday evening at the SKD Annexe, thanks to a match-winning brace from full-back Philip Tarnue.

The win maintains Watanga FC's remarkable unbeaten streak and puts them two points clear of their nearest rivals, LISCR FC, with a game in hand.

Match Summary: Drama Until the Death

The match was a tense affair, heading into the break locked in a goalless draw. The breakthrough finally came in the 72nd minute when Philip Tarnue netted his first goal of the day, assisted by Nelson Laomie, putting Watanga up 1-0.

Heaven Eleven fought back to level the score, but the game's turning point arrived in stoppage time. Watanga FC was awarded a penalty in the 90+2 minute, and Tarnue stepped up to confidently convert the spot-kick, securing all three points and an important 2-1 victory for the home side.

Coach Theophilus Geekor: "Fight to the Last Minute"

Watanga's coach Geekor expressed pride in his team's resilience, acknowledging the mental challenge of the contest.

"I always say to my team that we should fight to the last minute. Same spirit, same attitude we always need to elevate until everything is finished," the coach stated after the game. "Today's game was a good game even though mentally at a point in time my players broke down, but we stood the test of time."

Geekor highlighted the value of experienced players like Darius Garmondeh and Varney B. Varney, noting that their return has significantly strengthened the squad's defense and overall performance. He also praised match-winner Philip Tarnue, saying, "Philip has been a national team player, I always expect more from him."

Looking ahead, the team's focus is already on their next fixture against LPRC Oilers: "We play professional, let me see what happens next... good to win a game, I appreciate the fact that we win the game," he concluded.

League Table Snapshot: Watanga Dominance

As of Sunday, December 14, 2025, Watanga FC stands as the only undefeated team in the league and holds a clear lead at the top of the standings:

The team standings for the current season reveal a heated competition among the top contenders. At the forefront, we have Watanga, having played a total of 12 games, of which they have won 8 and drawn 4, without a single loss. Their goal difference of +10 showcases their prowess on the field, earning them a well-deserved 28 points.

Following closely is LISCR FC, with 13 games under their belt. They have also been performing admirably, securing 8 wins and 2 draws, with only 3 losses. Their goal difference of +6 is a testament to their tenacity, earning them a total of 26 points.

Last but not least is Fassell, with 13 games played. With 7 wins, 4 draws, and only 2 losses, Fassell is undoubtedly a formidable opponent. Their goal difference of +10 further solidifies their standing in the competition, earning them a respectable 25 points.

