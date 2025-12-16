West Africa: Liberia Strengthens Agro-Processing, SME Export Readiness

The Government of Liberia has reiterated its commitment to transforming the country's agriculture sector from raw commodity production to value-added agro-processing, emphasizing policies and initiatives aimed at boosting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and improving export readiness.

Speaking at the 2025 MSMEs Conference held from December 8-10, Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Alexander J. Nuetah, praised Liberian entrepreneurs for their efforts in value addition, noting that the quality and diversity of products displayed during the conference exhibition reflect the sector's growing potential.

"Agro-processing is critical to the prosperity of our nation," Hon. Nuetah said. "In developing countries like Liberia, where most citizens depend on agriculture, the performance of this sector directly determines the quality of life of our people."

The minister highlighted that Liberia has historically exported raw commodities such as rubber, cocoa, and coffee, a practice that limits employment opportunities and economic gains. "As long as we continue to export raw materials, we are exporting jobs," he said. "Value addition strengthens the entire value chain and ensures that more Liberians benefit from our natural resources."

Minister Nuetah outlined several government interventions to address key sectoral constraints. These include the establishment of an Agriculture Enterprise Development Bank to provide sustainable financing along the agricultural value chain, and an Agro-Processing Zone Authority to support export-oriented processing through infrastructure development, access to technology, and tax incentives.

He also emphasized private sector leadership in agro-processing, revealing ongoing government engagement with investors in cassava starch and derivative products. On packaging--a major production constraint due to reliance on imports--Nuetah said the government would support local initiatives to reduce costs and improve competitiveness.

Quality assurance and standards were also highlighted as critical for market access. Mr. Patrick A. Blamo Jr., Head of Certification and Inspection at the Liberia Standards Authority (LSA), said Liberia has adopted 208 international standards and participates in major global organizations, including ISO, CODEX Alimentarius, and the Africa Regional Organization for Standardization (ARSO).

"While capacity challenges remain, LSA is making progress in testing, inspection, and product certification to support SMEs," Blamo said, noting that microbiology laboratory accreditation is underway with Ministry of Agriculture support. He estimated that the authority is about 60 percent ready to support made-in-Liberia products for domestic and export markets.

Private sector experts also weighed in. Mr. Umar Mohammed, CEO of Nextier Liberia, highlighted structural challenges in transitioning micro-enterprises into medium-scale businesses, including governance, access to sustainable financing, and market integration. He stressed the need to reduce overreliance on grants in favor of credit and investment models that promote discipline and long-term growth.

"Business development services must go beyond training," Mohammed said. "They require hand-holding to transform mindsets, strengthen market understanding, improve supply chains, and enable access to both local and international markets."

The conference also highlighted progress in Liberia's cocoa sector. With improved solar dryers and fermentation methods under the GROW Project, Liberian cocoa quality has risen, positioning it for specialty international markets. Similarly, Liberica coffee is gaining global recognition, attracting renewed investor interest.

Conference participants concluded that strategic investments in off-grid processing, farmer-processor linkages, and value addition--particularly in cassava, cocoa, and other priority crops--are essential for enhancing productivity, creating jobs, and strengthening Liberia's position as a competitive agro-processing and export-ready economy.