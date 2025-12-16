Ghana: Majority Leader to Withdraw OSP Repeal Bill After President's Intervention

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Mahama Ayariga, has said that he will reconsider his decision on the withdrawal of a Private Members Bill that he and the Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, had drafted seeking the repeal of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), following a request by President John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing the House on Friday, Mr. Ayariga said that although both sides of the House had a consensus on the need to repeal the OSP, it was important for him and Mr. Dafeamekpor to listen to President Mahama, whom he described as not only the President of the country but also a man full of "wisdom."

According to Mr. Ayariga, he submitted a request to the Speaker of Parliament, Mr. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, for approval for a Private Members Bill for the repeal of the OSP to be considered by the Committee on Private Members Bill. He noted that Mr. Bagbin referred the Bill, co-signed by Mr. Dafeamekpor, to the Committee, which sat on it and gave approval for the bill to be laid before Parliament.

However, Mr. Ayariga stated: "It is true that there was a statement that was issued by President Mahama yesterday requesting that I consider my decision. Mr. Speaker, we all know that two heads are better than one. So, if President Mahama has some thoughts about the issue and I also add mine to his, I believe together, we can find a better way of managing the situation."

He added, "I have always had confidence in the wisdom of President Mahama and so on the basis of the request made to me and my colleague by him, I can assure you that we will reconsider our decision."

It would be recalled that President Mahama, on Thursday, in a press statement issued by the Office of the Presidency and signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, requested Mr. Ayariga and Mr. Dafeamekpor to withdraw the draft Bill. The statement further reiterated President Mahama's call on the OSP to do more to boost public confidence in its work and to frontally tackle corruption in line with the objectives for which it was established.