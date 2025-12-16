Ghana: GHS Pledges Enhanced Port Health Surveillance

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, has reaffirmed the Service's commitment to strengthening Port Health operations, improving staff welfare and building capacity to ensure effective disease surveillance and protection of public health at Ghana's borders.

He stressed the need for Port Health operations to move beyond routine activities to measurable outcomes, urging the development of clear key performance indicators to assess achievements, gaps and lessons for improvement.

Professor Akoriyea made the call on Thursday in Accra at the maiden Port Health Annual Performance Review Meeting, a two day programme organised to review the performance of Port Health operations nationwide, examine regional achievements and challenges, and identify strategies to strengthen surveillance and disease prevention at Ghana's land, sea and air entry points.

He described the meeting as a milestone for the service, noting that it marked the first annual general conference for Port Health and should serve as a foundation for continuous improvement in subsequent years.

The Director General announced plans to introduce a comprehensive programme of work for Port Health officers across land borders, seaports and airports, with emphasis on proper staff placement, career progression, conditions of service and targeted training.

He also cautioned officers against corruption, extortion and other unprofessional conduct at the borders, warning that staff found engaging in such acts would face disciplinary action in accordance with the Ghana Health Service code of conduct.

Measures he said would also be implemented to regulate the issuance and signing of yellow fever cards to curb the circulation of fake documents and protect the integrity of Port Health operations, he added.

He said active Port Health surveillance over the years had helped Ghana avert several potential public health events, describing Port Health officers as the eyes of the country at its borders.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, highlighted the evolving role of Port Health and the country's external surveillance system.

He said the service had moved from a unit to a department and emphasised the importance of containment, professional conduct and constructive collaboration with the media.

He described the meeting as a "family meeting" focused on solutions rather than fault finding and urged officers to see themselves as part of the solution in improving Port Health nationwide.